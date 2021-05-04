Calvert County, MD – On Monday, Calvert County Democratic Central Committee Chair Jeanette Flaim condemned the latest billboard erected at the intersection of MD 4 and Bowie Shop Road.

“The obscene imagery and language displayed on this latest sign are deeply disturbing,” said Flaim. The billboard displays caricature-like images of President Biden and Vice President Harris on feces and includes expletives in its caption.

Posted on the FB Group Charles County Really Matters Credit: Crystal Harding

Flaim continued, “This does not reflect the values of our County, regardless of party. Our county is home to a myriad of families who must drive by this on their way from school or work. Our county welcomes visitors from far and wide. Parents should not have to explain something so vile to their small children. And it certainly shouldn’t be what our visitors remember us for.”

In January of 2018, the Calvert County Board of County Commissioners voted to allow signs with graphic language and imagery in certain town centers, including Huntingtown.

“I’m not sure this is what those Commissioners had in mind when they took that vote,” Flaim said. “It’s clear that this has gone too far. I encourage our current Commissioners to act swiftly to remedy this blight on our community. And the Calvert County Democratic Party calls on our friends with the Calvert GOP to join us in unequivocally condemning this sign and demanding its immediate

removal.”

Submitted by Jeanette Flaim, Chair of the Calvert County Democratic Central Committee

Like this: Like Loading...