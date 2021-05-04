Meet Pearl, a diamond in the rough

I’m a good girl and have the potential to be great with some very patient humans. I just need the right tools to refine and polish my behavior. I like to first when going in and out of the door so I am most assuredly a dominant female. Since I’m a dominant girl I need a home with no other female dogs or dominant males.

I am still young and like to play and run in the yard and chase and chew my toys. Super high energy with a guard dog sense.

I do enjoy cuddling on the couch or sitting next to my foster mom on her reclining chair- I’m super affectionate.













I help her out in the kitchen, especially when she drops things on the floor. I’m a super cleaner. And I enjoy being a member of the clean plate club even if its not just my own plate….

I also enjoy my nature walks in the wood. I’m very curious about turtles when I come across, and enjoy rolling in the pile of leaves. I’m very good on leash and have been working off-leash. I just know there’s a treat in there somewhere so I don’t venture off. I’ve learned to leave it (most of the time), sit, and am working on stay. I’m a super excitable girl with a lot of energy. I know I can win your heart over as I did with my foster mom. Won’t you come over for a playdate?

Pearl is approximately 2 years old, pitty/beagle mix, fully vetted, micro-chipped, and currently on Heartgard and Flea & tick preventives.

For more information about Pearl please email us at: PetsInNeed2016@yahoo.com

