On Tuesday, May 4, the Board of County Commissioners participated in a Budget Work Session. Department of Fiscal and Administrative Services staff continued discussions on the Fiscal 2022 Proposed General Fund Operating Budgets, Enterprise Funds, new position list, vehicle and equipment list, Fiscal 2022-2026 Capital Improvement Projects Recap, Commissioners’ proposal list for the General Fund, and Commissioners’ proposal list for the Capital budget.

County Commissioners approved considering use of contingency funds within the General Fund budget for the University of Maryland Incentives Awards Program, creating a non-profit fund, and matching funds for Towns of La Plata and Indian Head to establish an arts and entertainment district. County Commissioners approved the use of unassigned fund balance to support funding towards portable radios for fire and emergency medical services volunteer companies and creating a new line item for a sign-on bonus for a new Charles County Public Schools employee whose job title supports social and mental health of students.

County Commissioners tabled the requests related to establishing a Revenue Authority, the Government Data Software, Housing Trust Fund, and Mobile Crisis Unit. County Commissioners will discuss adding $1 million to Board of Education on Tuesday, May 11 Commissioners Meeting.

County Commissioners approved funding the Waldorf Urban Redevelopment Corridor Stormwater Outfall with a combination of fund balance and reducing funding from other studies. A feasibility study for a Waldorf Municipal Center was approved with the use of unassigned funded. County Commissioners tabled Waldorf/ Bryans Road Youth Recreation Centers until mid-year with additional cost information. County Commissioners tabled the Homeless Shelter request and will continue the conversation related to providing homeless services. County Commissioners postponed discussing the Waldorf Urban Park and Amphitheater request.

Open Session Briefings

County Attorney Wes Adams provided a review of the Charles County Code of Ethics procedures.

of the Charles County Code of Ethics procedures. Economic Development Department Director Darrell Brown, Cornerstone Government Affairs representative John Bohannan, and Atlantic Strategic Group representative Jennifer Dionne provided a briefing on military affairs in the county. Two recent major revitalization projects in Indian Head include the College of Southern Maryland’s Velocity Center, which is an off-base collaboration space for the Naval Surface Warfare Center, Indian Head Division; and the United States Bomb Technician Association relocation to Indian Head to establish an emerging technology research, development, and training facility. Read more about these projects on the Economic Development Department’s blog.

Approval Items

Commissioners also approved:

A fiscal 2021 budget amendment increase in the Cable Fund of $335,700 to pay for the county’s portion of the Category 2 Broadband Buildout projects, which would specifically impact Waverly Point Road, Banks ODee Road, and in the Serenity Woods, Belle Ridge and Cameron Ridge neighborhoods and nearby homes on Oaks Road.

in the Cable Fund of $335,700 to pay for the county’s portion of the Category 2 Broadband Buildout projects, which would specifically impact Waverly Point Road, Banks ODee Road, and in the Serenity Woods, Belle Ridge and Cameron Ridge neighborhoods and nearby homes on Oaks Road. Reserving fund balance for the impact of changing the county’s payroll cycles to paying full-time employees in arrears.

to paying full-time employees in arrears. Sheriff’s Office Retirement Plan (SORP) Committee Investment Change to change the Fidelity Contrafund to the AB Large Cap Growth.

Joint Meeting

The County Commissioners participated in a joint meeting with the Charles County Board of Education on the 2021 School Allocation Cycle. Department of Planning and Growth Management Deputy Director Jason Groth and Planner III Ben Yeckley provided an overview of the proposed 2021 school allocations that would be offered to development projects on the waiting list. County Commissioners approved the school capacity allocations per School Adequate Public Facilities requirements.

Proclamation

Appointments

Appointed Patrick Smith, Sr., Rebecca Lynn Hamilton, and Susan Orndoff as members of the Nuisance Abatement Hearing Board.

Public Hearings

County Commissioners also provided a virtual public hearing to consider amendments to the Charles County Comprehensive Water and Sewer Plan and approved the amendments.

Next Commissioners Session: May 11, 2021 (held virtually)

Citizens with special needs may contact the Maryland Relay Service at 711, or Relay Service TDD: 800-735-2258.

