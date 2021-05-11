The Island Hideaway

14556 Solomons Island Road

Solomons Island, MD

410-449-6382

I recently went to Sunday brunch at The Island Hideaway, which just happens to be one of my top area restaurants. I was not disappointed…it was fabulous!

It was a beautiful, sunny April morning, with just a touch of warmness to the air. We made the wise decision to sit outside on the deck. It was comfortable, relaxing and a perfect way to enjoy delicious food. We started our meal with the Crab Dip appetizer. It was amazing! It was creamy, cheesy and crabby. The pretzel bread it was served with was perfect!

For our meal, we both made selections off the special brunch menu. I went with the French Toast and my companion had the Breakfast Enchiladas. The French Toast came with fresh strawberries and perfectly cooked bacon (I like my bacon crisp). The Breakfast Enchiladas were filled with sausage, cheddar cheese, green onions, and eggs, and were topped with sour cream and salsa.

Everything was perfectly prepared and flavorful! I went against my usual practice and did not get dessert because I was so full. But their desserts are fantastic and next time I will get something!

















The Island Hideaway is a family-owned and operated restaurant. The matriarch (and chef) is Lori Donaldson. Her three sons are owners and operators too, and all contribute to the success of the business. Whatever they are doing, it is working great! They have created a wonderful dining experience…between the food, service, and location, it’s the best!

Lori’s creations include homemade pastas, imported fresh fish, and dishes that are locally-sourced and made from scratch. They have weekly and seasonal specials. Reservations are recommended.

















The family has recently opened an additional restaurant in Lusby, MD. Atomic Seafood & Bar is located 258 Town Square Drive. The phone number is 410-449-8143. I have not been there yet, but if the food and service are as good as The Island Hideaway, I will be dining there soon!

See their Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/atomicseafood and website: https://atomicseafood.com/ for additional information.







Island Hideaway hours:

Monday & Tuesday – 4:00pm to 9:00pm

4:00pm to 9:00pm Wednesday & Thursday – 11:00am to 9:00pm

11:00am to 9:00pm Friday & Saturday – 11:00am to 10:00pm

11:00am to 10:00pm Sunday – 10:00am to 8:00pm

The Island Hideaway Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/theislandhideawaysolomons

The Island Hideaway website: https://www.theislandhideawaysolomons.com

Rating (out of 5):

Food – 4.8

4.8 Service – 4.8

4.8 Ambiance – 4.8

4.8 Total – 4.8

