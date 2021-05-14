PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – May 14, 2021 – The Calvert County Board of County Commissioners announces that Calvert County will follow Gov. Larry Hogan’s action to ease COVID-19 mitigation measures, including the lifting of capacity restrictions and the indoor mask mandate. Masks are still required for public transportation, healthcare settings and schools.

Effective Saturday, May 15, 2021:

· Indoor and outdoor venues may resume normal operations. All remaining capacity restrictions will be lifted on all indoor entertainment venues and conventions and all outdoor entertainment, art and sports venues, including all ticketed events.

· Restaurants and bars may resume normal operations, as all remaining capacity and distancing restrictions, and all other limits will be lifted on indoor and outdoor dining.

Local businesses and citizens are encouraged to review the state guidelines online at https://governor.maryland.gov/recovery. For business assistance, please contact the Calvert County Department of Economic Development by email at info@ecalvert.com or call 410-535-4583.

The Calvert County Department of Parks & Recreation is working to increase capacity at pools and facilities. At this time, parks and indoor facilities will maintain current capacity limits until further notice. For capacity limits or more information, contact individual facilities. Facility hours of operation and contact information can be found online at www.CalvertCountyMd.gov/ParksAndRecreation.

Calvert County Government is open, however buildings remain closed to the public. The county continues to share updates surrounding Calvert County’s response to COVID-19 through a virtual resource center on its website at www.CalvertCountyMd.gov/Coronavirus.

