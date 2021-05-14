Annapolis, MD- Governor Larry Hogan(R) has released his public schedule for today, which includes a press conference at 5 pm that is listed as a “COVID-related Announcement”.

At 11 am Hogan posted on his Facebook page that the state is reporting 5.44 million COVID-19 vaccines have been administered; this includes the total of first and second doses. Hogan also noted that the key metrics for Maryland have continued to drop and hospitalizations decreased significantly.

On Wednesday, May 12, 2021, Governor Hogan held a press conference and lifted indoor and outdoor restrictions effective Saturday, May 15, 2021. You can find the full list of restrictions lifted here.

Also, in that press conference, the Governor noted that Maryland’s metric for removing the mask mandate for indoors is 70% vaccinated with at least one dose. At the time of the press conference, Maryland was at 65.4% of the state receiving at least one dose.

“Here in Maryland, our plan is to get everything back to normal by Memorial Day,” said Governor Hogan. “We are making amazing progress toward that goal. But once again, the fastest way to get rid of our damn masks and to put this pandemic behind us once and for all is for every single eligible Marylander to get vaccinated as quickly as possible.”

The State also announced that Maryland children age 12-15 were now eligible for the Pfizer vaccine. “With approval from the FDA and CDC, COVID-19 vaccine eligibility for Marylanders age 12 to 15 is ready to open tomorrow. Eleven of the state’s mass vaccination sites and hundreds of pharmacy locations will be ready to administer the Pfizer vaccine—which was granted FDA approval earlier this week—to adolescents right away. Marylanders will be able to search for providers vaccinating adolescents at covidvax.maryland.gov.”

The Southern Maryland Chronicle will bring more information and updates later today.

