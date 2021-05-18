UPDATE May 17, 2021: The Homicide Unit arrested and charged a suspect in connection with a domestic-related fatal shooting in Clinton last month. The suspect is 25-year-old Brandon Smothers of the 13000 block of Edelen Drive in Accokeek. He is charged with fatally shooting 26-year-old Randy Thompson of Washington, DC.

On April 13, 2021, at approximately 7:00 pm, officers responded to the 12200 block of Gallahan Road for a welfare check. Officers located the victim inside of a car suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

The preliminary investigation revealed Smothers and Thompson were previously involved in a relationship. The motive for the shooting remains under investigation. Smothers is charged with first and second degree murder and related charges. He is currently in the custody of the Department of Corrections. A commissioner ordered him held on a no-bond status.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call 301-516-2512. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS(8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device.) Please refer to case 21-0016432.

