LEONARDTOWN, MD – The St. Mary’s Gymnastics Academy Level 2, 3, 5 and Xcel Silver, Gold, Platinum competitive gymnastics teams were represented at Maryland State Championship competitions by 16 athletes in May.

The athletes all competed virtually from Win-Win Gymnastics in Odenton in the vault, bars, beam, and floor events. Eight of the 16 gymnasts placed in the top 10 of various skill areas. Harper Lockwood, Natalia Linger, Savannah Adams, Lexi Wagner, Sophia Ford, Laurel Bean, Izzy Maday, and Addyson Bierly all scored high enough to place in the top 10 of various categories including a First Place finish for Sophia Ford in the vault.

St. Mary’s Gymnastics Academy is proud of the coaches’ achievements and all gymnasts who competed in the Level 2, 3, 5 & Xcel Silver, Gold, Platinum State Championships. The final meet of the 2020-2021 season will take place at the Xcel Regional Invitational on June 19 & 20 at Silver Stars Gymnastics in Bowie .

For more information on St. Mary’s County Gymnastics, please visit our website at www.stmarysmd.com/recreate/gymnastics or call 301-862-1462.

