PATUXENT RIVER NAVAL AIR STATION, MD – NAS Patuxent River’s Morale, Welfare, and Recreation (MWR) announced it will reopen its Outdoor Pool for the summer season on May 28 to all hands on a reservation basis. MWR will begin accepting reservations from active duty military and dependents Monday, May 24; DoD civilians, retirees, and contractors may begin making reservations Wednesday, May 26.

Reservations may be placed by leaving a voicemail at 301-757-3943 or emailing Carla.brennan@navy.mil.

The Pax River Outdoor Pool will reopen May 28 through May 31 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Beginning June 1, the Outdoor Pool will be open Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturdays, Sundays, and holidays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Lap swim reservation slots are available from 6 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. limited to one swimmer per lane. Lap swim slots are for 45 minutes; the final 15 minutes of each hour will allow the swimmer to leave before the next swimmer enters the lane. Four lanes will be reserved all day for lap swim. Lap swimmers must clarify they are reserving for lap swim for reservations after 10:30 a.m. during the week, weekends and holidays.

Rec swim reservation slots are available from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. for 3-hour blocks per reservation (11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.). Households will be reserved in the same table/chair area

Cleaning will take place in the 30-minute blocks preceding the next reservation (10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m., 2 p.m. to 2:30 p.m., and 5:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.). Cleaning will include chairs, tables, common touchpoints, slide rails, stair rails, door handles, stall handles, etc. No swimming authorized at these times, as all Lifeguards will be cleaning.

Bathroom showers are not open at the Outdoor Pool; patrons will utilize a shower stand on the pool deck to rinse off before and after entering the pool. Restrooms will remain open with social distancing measures, and patrons are encouraged to not loiter in locker rooms.

Patrons are encouraged to bring their own pool toys, towels, and any other items. No kickboards, pool buoys, paddles, or fins will be issued by MWR. Patrons should bring their own water bottles, as no water fountains are available at the Outdoor Pool. Vending machines will be available.

The NAS Pax River Drill Hall’s Indoor Pool will close for repairs once the Outdoor Pool opens.

Like this: Like Loading...