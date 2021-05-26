North Beach, MD– The Bayside History Museum will be reopening Friday, June 4, 2021. The new hours will be Wednesday through Sunday, 9 am to noon from June 4 through October 31; and, every Saturday and Sunday, 9 am to noon from November 1 through April 30. What a great place to learn about the history of the Twin Beaches!

The museum is located at 4025 4th Street, North Beach.

If you are interested in being a volunteer at the museum, please call 410-610-5970. There are opportunities for Docents, Special Events and Mailings. All are welcome!

Masks will be required to enter the building.

More information: Bayside History Museum

