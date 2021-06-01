PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – May 28, 2021 – The Calvert County Department of Public Works, Solid Waste Division, will host a free paper shredding event for local businesses on Monday, June 7. The event will be held in the parking lot at the Calvert County Fairgrounds located at 140 Calvert Fair Drive in Barstow from 9 a.m. to noon, rain or shine. Attendants will be on site to assist.

Businesses must present proof of Calvert County occupancy and are limited to the equivalent of five banker boxes of paper. All paper must be removed from plastic bags and cardboard boxes prior to shredding. Paper clips, staples and wire-bound items are acceptable. Binders, binder clips, hardbound books, plastic comb binding, and rubber bands are not acceptable. Shredding of credit cards and other plastic cards will not be available. Certificates of destruction may be requested. The shredded paper is remanufactured into new paper products.

This event is limited to business owners only. The shred event eliminates the hassle of small-scale shredding and the cost for a professional shredding service. Business shred events are held biannually in spring and fall. The next business shred event will be held Monday, Oct. 4.

For information about this event or other recycling events, call the Calvert County Solid Waste Division at 410-326-0210 or visit www.CalvertCountyMd.gov/RecyclingEvents.

