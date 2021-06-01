PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – May 28, 2021 – The Calvert County Department of Parks & Recreation advises citizens that a new playground is to be built at Dunkirk District Park. The new playground will feature the theme “Chesapeake Bay: Above and Below Water” and pay homage to a few recognizable Calvert Marine Museum attractions, including the Drum Point Lighthouse and William B. Tennison. The existing playground is to be demolished beginning June 28.

Demolition and reconstruction of the playground will take approximately five to six weeks, weather permitting. The playground will be closed for the duration and will reopen after construction is complete.

Along with the playground reconstruction, a new tennis and pickleball complex, as well as a splash pad, are in design for future construction at Dunkirk District Park.

Dunkirk District Park is located at 10750 Southern Maryland Blvd. in Dunkirk. Updates on Dunkirk District Park and other ongoing park projects can be found at https://www.calvertcountymd.gov/2803/Ongoing-Park-Projects.

