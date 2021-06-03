(June 2, 2021) – The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration (MDOT SHA) and CSX Transportation will begin making railway repairs to MD 5 Business (Leonardtown Road) in the Waldorf area of Charles County on Thursday, June 3.

Starting at 5 a.m., crews will implement the detour to replace a deteriorated pipe, rail panels and asphalt between Pika Drive and MD 925 (Old Washington Road). Currently, the deteriorated pipe area is covered with a steel plate in the right lane of southbound MD 5 Business, just north of Pika Drive. Motorists will be detoured temporarily while the work is taking place. It is expected to be complete no later than Monday, June 7.

Motorists will be redirected to a signed detour that includes MD 5 Business, Saint Charles Parkway, Smallwood Drive and US 301 (Crain Highway) between MD 228 and Smallwood Drive. Portable variable message signs and detour signs will direct drivers to use other State and county-maintained routes as repairs are underway. The traffic detour extends approximately four miles along area State and county routes.

Customers who have questions about the CSX railway repair and other state-maintained routes in Charles County may contact the MDOT SHA District 5 Office at 410-841-1000 or toll-free at 1-800-331-5603.

MDOT SHA works hard to maintain safe traffic mobility in work zones for our crews as well as our customers.? Drivers need to stay alert, focus on driving and, look for reduced speed limits, as well as other driving pattern changes.? Drive like you work here and slow down in construction zones.?

For a list of all major MDOT SHA projects, go to Project Portal. Visit our homepage at roads.maryland.gov. For a look at real-time traffic conditions, go to md511.maryland.gov.

Like this: Like Loading...