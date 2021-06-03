Friday

Scattered showers and thunderstorms, then shower likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 4 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 82. Southwest wind 6 to 8 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Friday Night

Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 8 pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 63. Light west wind. The chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

