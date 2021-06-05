BALTIMORE, MD (June 4, 2021) – Governor Larry Hogan, together with Maryland Department of Labor (Labor) Secretary Tiffany P. Robinson and Maryland State Department of Education (MSDE) Superintendent Dr. Karen B. Salmon, today announced that since the beginning of 2020, a total of eight additional local public school systems have joined the Apprenticeship Maryland Program. As a result, 19 counties and Baltimore City are now participating in the state’s apprenticeship program for high school juniors and seniors.

“Despite the transition to virtual learning during the COVID-19 pandemic, our public school leaders have continued to recognize the value of our state’s youth apprenticeship program,” said Governor Hogan. “By providing students with the opportunity to learn through in-classroom instruction and on-the-job training in a variety of industries and occupations, Maryland is setting high school students on a path to a successful career and future.”

With today’s announcement, the 20 public school systems now participating in the program include: Allegany, Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Calvert, Caroline, Carroll, Charles, Dorchester, Frederick, Harford, Howard, Kent, Montgomery, Prince George’s, Queen Anne’s, St. Mary’s, Talbot, Washington, and Wicomico counties as well as Baltimore City.

“With the addition of Anne Arundel, Calvert, Caroline, Charles, Harford, Prince George’s, and Wicomico counties as well as Baltimore City, Maryland now has the largest number of public school systems participating in the Apprenticeship Maryland Program since its inception,” said Labor Secretary Robinson. “We highly encourage all school systems across the state to join this growing program and give their students the opportunity to earn a wage and learn valuable job skills through a youth apprenticeship.”

The Apprenticeship Maryland Program gives high school juniors and seniors a head start on their future career by developing valuable career skills and a professional network. This program is open to all industries with a priority on high-growth career tracks. With apprenticeable occupations in science, technology, engineering, math (STEM), and manufacturing, students gain valuable work experience through a combination of on-the-job training and related classroom instruction.

“The expansion of Apprenticeship Maryland demonstrates our focus on preparing all students for success in post-secondary education and their careers. Youth apprenticeship programs provide critical skill-development and offer hands-on experience aimed at propelling our students toward a promising future,” said Karen B. Salmon, Ph.D., State Superintendent of Schools. “We look forward to the continued growth of these programs and providing more students with the ability to enhance their knowledge and skills.”

Youth apprenticeship program students work a minimum of 450 hours with a certified employer while receiving related educational training through their high school. Participating students typically work during the summer after their junior year and during their senior year with a state-approved employer. They work with a mentor to learn valuable skills and earn high school credit.

The Apprenticeship Maryland Program was founded in 2015 as a pilot and is a partnership between Labor, MSDE, the Department of Commerce, county and city public school systems, community educational and business partners, and area employers.

Staff with the individual public school systems will coordinate student placements. High school juniors and seniors interested in becoming a youth apprentice in these new counties and Baltimore City may contact the individuals listed below.

Anne Arundel County – Tammy Diedrich

Baltimore City – Stanley Wolfe

Calvert County – Carrie Akins

Caroline County – Eric Cook

Charles County – Rebecca Pearson

Harford County – Robert Limpert

Prince George’s County – Amy Rock

Wicomico County – Bryan Ashby

Businesses interested in hiring a youth apprentice may contact Labor’s Apprenticeship Maryland Program Manager Jeffrey Smith at 410-767-0227. To learn more about apprenticeship opportunities, visit the Apprenticeship Maryland website.

