RINCE FREDERICK, Md. – June 4, 2021 – On May 24, 2021, Chief Judge Mary Ellen Barbera of the Court of Appeals for Maryland issued the Eighth Administrative Order Clarifying COVID-19 Health Measures in Courthouses and Judicial Branch Facilities, effective June 1, 2021, lifting and modifying some of the COVID-19 restrictions to protect all individuals entering the courthouse, courthouse personnel and staff, Calvert County residents and the general public, and upon consideration of the above for good cause shown.

Accordingly, Mark S. Chandlee, the Administrative Judge of the Circuit Court for Calvert County, issued an Administrative Order on May 28, 2021, easing the restrictions to all individuals entering the Courthouse located at 175 Main St., Prince Frederick, Maryland, 20678. The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office will continue to conduct thermal temperature checks of all individuals entering the courthouse, ensure proper implementation of the screening protocol and receipt of responses to screening questions propounded to entrants, inquire about the purpose of an individual’s visit to the courthouse, limit the number of individuals entering the courthouse at any given time to ensure the health and safety of all individuals in the courthouse, and DENY entry to any individual whose screening results require the refusal of entry to the courthouse for the health and safety of all individuals in the courthouse.

Effective June 1, 2021, pending further order of the Chief Judge of the Court of Appeals, during the emergency period, consistent with Section (a) of the Eighth Administrative Order on COVID-19 Health Measures, the wearing of face masks is voluntary for judges, Judiciary personnel, and any other persons who have completed the vaccination process only. All non-vaccinated individuals will be mandated to wear masks within the courthouse.

The courthouse will continue restrictions to limit the concentration of individuals and allow social distancing, consistent with state and federal guidelines.

The Administrative Orders can be viewed on the Maryland Judiciary website at https://mdcourts.gov/coronavirusorders and the Circuit Court for Calvert County website at http://circuitcourt.co.cal.md.us.

Mark S. Chandlee, the Administrative Judge of the Calvert County Circuit Court, has determined that all currently scheduled matters in the Calvert County Circuit Court will remain as scheduled. Jury trials resumed Monday, April 26, 2021. All hearings will be heard in person at the Calvert County Circuit Courthouse. The Circuit Court will rule on any requests for conversions to remote hearings and continuances on a case-by-case basis.

Court offices are fully staffed. Essential court personnel will be available to the public by telephone between the hours of 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Maryland Electronic Court (MDEC) continues to be available for electronic filing and is required to be used for all MDEC counties. For pleadings not required to be filed electronically, filings will be received by mail and may be received via the drop box installed in front of the courthouse. Appointments are preferred to allow for social distancing at public counters.

Any questions or concerns relative to cases or proceedings should be directed to:

· Circuit Court: 410-535-1600

· District Court: 443-550-6700

Calvert County Government continues to take precautionary measures to slow the spread of COVID-19 and limit the number of people infected. Residents, employees, and media are encouraged to monitor Calvert County’s virtual resource center for updates and information resources: www.CalvertCountyMd.gov/Coronavirus.

Like this: Like Loading...