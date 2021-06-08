LEONARDTOWN, MD – The Commissioners of St. Mary’s County held their regular business meeting Tuesday, June 8, 2021, in the Chesapeake Building in Leonardtown.

First on the Commissioners agenda was a presentation for Years of Service Awards for county employees with more than ten years of service. Catherine Pratson, Director, Human Resources, presented the awards.

The Commissioners then approved a request from the Department of Public Works & Transportation to reorganize St. Mary’s Transit System (STS) staffing.

The Commissioners adjourned and reconvened as the St. Mary’s County Board of Health to hear their biweekly COVID-19 update from County Health Officer Dr. Meenakshi Brewster. The update included information on COVID-19 statistics and vaccinations.

The Commissioners approved a request by the Department of Land Use & Growth Management to amend the St. Mary’s County Comprehensive Zoning Ordinance to allow private piers in subdivisions platted before Dec. 31, 1994, that have a community pier.

The Commissioners entered into a closed session to discuss personnel issues. Upon reconvening in an open session, the Commissioners approved market increases for the Chief Information Officer and the Communications Director. Additionally, the Commissioners approved Acting Capacity Pay for the County Attorney and the Director of Human Resources for the duration of the County Administrator’s absence.

The Commissioners will host a Ribbon Cutting at 2 p.m. for the St. Mary’s County Adult Detention and Rehabilitation Center expansion project.

The next regularly scheduled business meeting of the Commissioners of St. Mary’s County is Tuesday, June 15, 2021, at 9 a.m. Commissioner decisions and related public documents are available on the county government website in BoardDocs.

In addition, St. Mary’s County Commissioner Meetings may be viewed live Tuesday mornings on SMCG Channel 95 or as a replay Friday nights at 6:30 p.m. Meetings are also available for on-demand viewing on the St. Mary’s County Government YouTube Channel.

