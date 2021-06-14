Remember when your mom would say ‘no’ and you’d go ask your father? Well, ‘no’ wasn’t cutting it for one Calvert County resident.

Independence Day fireworks are ‘a go’ again this year for the beloved Solomons Island. The display at the Holiday Firehouse is still cancelled however.

“We’re not done yet,” Calvert County resident, father of six and owner of Black Belt Karate in Prince Frederick, Kyle Webber said. “We have a way to go. A lot goes into it and I never realized just how much.”

Well, that ‘way to go’ was taken care of by Friday when a few corporate sponsors came through just in time. Bayside Auto Group, Cove Point and Fenwick Street Books all came in with generous donations to the GoFundMe page that Webber started.

Webber took it upon himself to meet with the Solomons Business Association President Vandy Oung after a tough decision was made to cancel the fireworks display. Fundraising efforts had suffered on account of the COVID-19 pandemic and the timeframe to make a decision had to be made by February and the funds just weren’t there.

Webber has always enjoyed watching the display on one of America’s most profound holidays. He and his wife both grew up with fond memories of Independence Day. Webber grew up in Esperanza Farms and remembers looking at the display across the bridge.

Oung said as a town, as a nation, we need this.

“It’s a collective effort for sure,” Oung said. “We’re always excited; we put on the event every year and it takes in excess of 30 thousand dollars and permits need to be put in place and because of COVID, none of those things happened.”

“When Kyle [Webber] came to me I said, sure, go for it and what takes months to do, he’s accomplished in a short time. Permits are getting pushed through and he’s asking for corporate sponsorships at this point. He really is a powerhouse. He’s installing fencing, he is getting sound systems for announcements and needs volunteers for the parking lot.”

Oung said the Calvert County Sherriff’s office is getting organized for the event and the Economic Development Department is working on pushing through licenses and permits that need to happen in a short time frame.

As of Friday, the GOfundme page has been closed and any other funds that come in with go towards next year’s event and those thereafter.

The Facebook page Save Solomons Fireworks is still active and Webber will continue to communicate with the public through that avenue. Webber asked for singers this week as he wants to have the National Anthem sung prior.

The fireworks will tentatively begin at 9:00-9:10 p.m. on July 4th. Rain date is tentatively Monday, July 5th, a federal holiday.

