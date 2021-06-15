LEONARDTOWN, MD – The St. Mary’s County Health Department (SMCHD) and St. Mary’s County Government welcomed the renovation of the health department courtyard garden at the SMCHD main office in Leonardtown with a dedication ceremony held on June 14, 2021.

The renovation project was led by the Society Hill Garden Club of Breton Bay and the St. Mary’s County Garden Club to demonstrate appreciation for the local COVID-19 pandemic response. The garden clubs contributed $1,500 and many hours of labor and secured a matching contribution from Chaney Enterprises to support this project. Volunteer gardeners from each organization designed, planted, and nurtured life into the courtyard garden. The courtyard garden will be used by SMCHD for staff and community activities, events, and meetings.







Garden tables were also dedicated by the health department in honor of the first responders, law enforcement, health care workers, and other essential workers that continued to serve the community throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. A magnolia tree was planted in memory of those St. Mary’s County residents whose lives were lost to COVID-19.

“We are beyond grateful for the stunning transformation our local garden clubs made to our health department courtyard.” said Dr. Meena Brewster, St. Mary’s County Health Officer. “In a year that has been extraordinarily difficult for our health department team, community partners, and county residents, this incredible act of kindness soothes our collective soul and symbolizes how the generous heart of St. Mary’s County still beats strong.”

Commissioner President Randy Guy said, “This garden represents the beauty of our community. In the hardest of times, we find ways to connect and support each other. While we will not soon forget the difficulties of the past year, we will continue to look for bright spots like this that reignite our hopes for a healthy future.”

