PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – June 14, 2021 – The Calvert County Department of Planning & Zoning, on behalf of the Calvert County Planning Commission, invites citizens to provide input on the Dunkirk Town Center Master Plan and zoning update. Citizens can provide input by taking a quick online survey addressing concerns, challenges and elements for enhancement in the Dunkirk Town Center.

Citizens can also participate in a photo survey by submitting photos of elements that are visually appealing or of concern in the Dunkirk Town Center. Deadline to submit photos is Monday, June 21 at midnight. Photos can be submitted online or to the Planning & Zoning office.

Visit www.CalvertCountyMd.gov/DunkirkTownCenter for details on both surveys. Whether interested in land use, transportation, recreation or shopping, citizens of all ages are encouraged to participate to help shape the future of the Dunkirk Town Center.

For town center update details, visit online at www.CalvertCountyMd.gov/TownCenterUpdate. Questions may also be submitted by emailing TownCenterUpdate@calvertcountymd.gov.

