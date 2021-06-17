Baltimore, MD – The Maryland Department of Health (MDH) this week launched “Know Your Risk,” a new statewide campaign encouraging Marylanders to take a one-minute online quiz to assess their risk for prediabetes. The campaign supports prevention goals outlined in Maryland’s Diabetes Action Plan, the state’s multi-faceted strategy to address diabetes over the next decade.

“Diabetes has had a lasting and deep impact on our communities statewide and we want to help people prevent onset of the disease whenever we can,” said MDH Secretary Dennis R. Schrader. “Public education and awareness, along with coordinated care and effective disease management, are essential to helping Marylanders understand their risk and take action to take control of their health.”

The campaign urges Marylanders to “take one minute” to complete an online quiz designed to assess their risk for prediabetes. Marylanders are encouraged to discuss the results with their doctor and make lifestyle changes if necessary. The campaign will run through October on social media, digital media and in transit ads.

According to the Maryland Behavioral Risk Factor Surveillance System, 10.5 percent of Maryland adults have diabetes. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that approximately 1.6 million, or 34 percent, of Maryland adults have prediabetes, a condition of elevated blood sugar that could lead to type 2 diabetes. However, 9 out of 10 people with prediabetes know neither their status nor their risk for diabetes.

For more information about prediabetes, how to prevent type 2 diabetes and to take the “Know Your Risk” quiz, visit health.maryland.gov/prediabetes.

