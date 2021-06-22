LEONARDTOWN, MD – The Department of Recreation & Parks Gymnastics Academy Xcel Silver, Gold, and Platinum competitive gymnastics teams were represented at the Xcel Regional Invitational competition this past weekend by five athletes.

Photo caption: (l-r) Laurel Bean, Eden Sprayberry, Lainey Chen, Lexi Wagner, Camden Mullins

The athletes all competed virtually from St. Mary’s Gymnastics Academy in Lexington Park, in vault, bars, beam and floor events.Four of the five gymnasts placed in the top 5 of various skill areas. Lexi Wager and Laurel Bean of Xcel Gold placed fifth and fourth on Beam & Floor respectively, Camden Mullins of Xcel Platinum placed second on Floor, and Eden Sprayberry of Xcel Silver earned third place All-Around in the entire region which covers six different states who competed. This event marked the official end of the 2020-2021 competitive season.

The Department of Recreation & Parks is extremely proud of all the hard-working coaches and gymnasts that competed in this meet and are excited to see them continue to compete in the 2021-2022 season.

For more information on the Department of Recreation & Parks Gymnastics activities, please visit www.stmarysmd.com/recreate/gymnastics or call 301-862-1462.

Follow the Department of Recreation & Parks on social media @stmarysrecandparks and at www.facebook.com/stmarysmdrecreation.

