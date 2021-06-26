ST. MARY’S CITY, Md. – The St. Mary’s College of Maryland men’s soccer team has released their 2021 game schedule. The Seahawks are entering their first season in the North Eastern Athletic Conference (NEAC).

Credit: Bill Wood / St. Mary's College of Maryland

The Seahawks played an abbreviated schedule in 2020-2021 playing eight games total, four of them being exhibition games. St. Mary’s College was able to face NEAC competitor Wesley College this spring, and pulled out a 5-1 victory. The Seahawks faced some familiar faces including Salisbury University, which ended in a tie, and Washington College, where the Seahawks secured a 1-0 victory.

The men’s soccer team opens up their 2021 season Sept. 1 against Stevenson University. The Seahawks’ first home game of the season will be held Sept. 10 against Dickinson College in the Jamie L. Roberts Stadium. Sept. 18, St. Mary’s College will face their first NEAC opponent, Morrisville State College, in Morrisville, N.Y.

The NEAC semifinal game will take place on Nov. 5 with the Championship game scheduled for Nov. 6. A link to the full 2021 schedule can be foundhere.

St. Mary’s City, Md.–The St. Mary’s College women’s soccer team will enter into the North Eastern Athletic Conference for the first time in 2021 and are eager to play their first fall season since the 2019-20 school year.

Credit: Bill Wood / St. Mary's College of Maryland

Even though the Seahawks will be playing in a new conference they will still see many familiar foes with their strong out of conference schedule. Some of these teams include former Coast to Coast rivals University of Mary Washington and Salisbury University. Other out of conference matches include Hood College, Marymount University, Shenandoah University, Eastern Mennonite University, Washington and Lee University, Methodist University, Stevenson University, Catholic University and Gettysburg College.

St. Mary’s College will open their first NEAC match of program history on September 18th as they travel to take on Morrisville State University. Other NEAC games include Wells College, Penn-State Harrisburg, Penn-State Berks, Penn-State Addington, Gallaudet University, Penn College and Lancaster Bible College.

The North Eastern Athletic Conference tournament will open up on November 5th with the championship match scheduled for November 6th.

2021 Women’s Soccer Schedule

