ST. MARY’S CITY, Md.– St. Mary’s College of Maryland is pleased to announce the hiring of Brittney Kenney as the Seahawks’ women’s basketball coach. Kenney will begin her duties on July 1st.

Athletic Director, Crystal Gibson stated, “Coach Kenney, from the beginning of the process, emerged as a top candidate through her ability to not only coach and recruit young women student-athletes, but also develop them into leaders on and off the court. She has proved her ability to recruit top-level student-athletes, athletically and academically – developing them into highly competitive players and leaders. Brittney is an outstanding fit for the St. Mary’s College of Maryland community, and I am confident she will bring a high level of success to the program under her leadership.”

Kenney joins the Seahawks after being on staff as the women’s basketball assistant coach and recruiting coordinator at Worcester Polytechnic Institute.

“I would like to thank Crystal Gibson , the search committee, and everyone involved in the hiring process. I am grateful for this incredible opportunity to be a part of the Seahawks community as the next Women’s Basketball head coach. After my initial interview I knew that St. Mary’s was a perfect fit both personally and professionally, allowing me to continue to work alongside high-achieving student-athletes committed to success on and off the court. I would like to thank my family, friends, and mentors for their unwavering love and support. I can’t wait to connect with the team and alumni to continue to build upon the foundation and grow the program to new heights.”

Before moving to Worcester Polytechnic Institute in 2016 she was an assistant coach at Trinity College from 2014 – 2016. Prior to her time at Trinity, Kenney was a four year letter winner for Union College and was also elected a team captain as well as being named an All – Liberty League performer during her time there as a player.

Kenney graduated from Union College in 2014 with a Bachelor of Science in Psychology degree and completed her Master’s in American Studies from Trinity College in 2016.

Like this: Like Loading...