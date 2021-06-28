(Waldorf, MD, June 27, 2021) Daryl Thompson (W, 4-1) and the Blue Crabs offense came into Sunday afternoon’s game in search of their first home series sweep of the 2021 campaign. It took some time for the Blue Crabs bats to get hot, but they got hot at the right time as the Blue Crabs defeated the Revolution by a score of 4-1.

Thompson was lights-out on the mound for Southern Maryland. The ace no-hit the Revs lineup through three innings and only gave up one run in his first complete game performance of the 2021 season.

The bats for both teams were silent until York’s shortstop Walner Espinal broke open the scoring with a towering solo home run in the top of the fourth inning. Until that point, Thompson had given up just one hit before surrendering the homer.

Southern Maryland struggled with leaving runners on the basepaths as the Blue Crabs lineup was 0-13 with runners in scoring position and left twelve runners on base.

Alex Crosby was the one to finally put the Blue Crabs on the board when Matt Hibbert and Zach Collier scored on a two-out error by the shortstop Yan Sanchez. Followed almost immediately by a bases-clearing triple by Joe DeLuca to put the Blue Crabs up 4-1.

The Crabs held on to the 4-1 lead, completing a series sweep of the York Revolution. In the last six days, the Blue Crabs took six of seven games from the Revs. The first place Blue Crabs have won 11 of their last 13 games, and head to Gastonia, North Carolina to take on the Honey Hunters on Tuesday. The Blue Crabs return to Southern Maryland on Tuesday, July 7th.

Like this: Like Loading...