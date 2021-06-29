PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. –June 29, 2021–The Calvert County Department of Parks & Recreation, Natural Resources Division, and the Calvert Nature Society recognized nine Calvert Stewards volunteers as recipients of the President’s Volunteer Service Award (PVSA) at a ceremony held on June 18, 2021, at the Gatewood Preserve in Prince Frederick.

Established in 2003, the PVSA is a prestigious national award given to individuals who have demonstrated a sustained commitment to volunteer service over the course of 12 months.

“Thank you to all of our Calvert Stewards for your volunteer efforts,” said Parks & Recreation Director Shannon Nazzal. “This year has been challenging and it seems that flexibility and accommodations were the name of the game. Special thanks goes out to our award winners for the extreme effort you put in over the past year, despite the challenges. You are all truly deserving. And thank you to the Calvert Nature Society for your continued partnership. Here’s to a sun-filled summer!”

The following volunteers received Gold Level Awards:

Jason Avery

Mary Hollinger

Andrew Miller

The following volunteers received Bronze Level Awards:

Karen Anderson

Eaton Ekarintaragun

Brian Richards

Teresa Richards

Craig Simmons

Joanne Simmons

The Calvert Stewards Winter 2020 Newsletter featured these and other amazing Calvert Stewards and can be viewed online athttps://calvertstewards.galaxydigital.com/files/dl/835e4c222c2bb98cb01f960f0a614ce0/.

Like this: Like Loading...