Effective Thursday, July 1, 2021, mask use is no longer mandatory in Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) buildings, schools or on school grounds. Mask use by students, staff and visitors to CCPS buildings is strongly encouraged, but voluntary on and after July 1.

CCPS staff consulted with the Maryland State Department of Education (MSDE), both the state and local health departments, and Charles County Health Officer Dr. Dianna Abney to discuss this change. Health officials strongly encourage unvaccinated staff and students to continue mask use.

Students and staff who choose to continue mask use must wear cloth face coverings appropriately and comply with the student dress code. Students may be required to wear a mask at the direction of a school nurse or if placed in medical isolation due to a health screening that identifies them as potentially COVID-19 positive.

Since May, CCPS has offered a free preventative COVID-19 screening program for students and staff. The screening is voluntary, but is another safeguard in place to ensure the health of students and staff. Students and staff participating in on-site summer programs are eligible to participate. Learn more about the program here.

In addition to the preventative screening program, CCPS continues to follow its COVID-19 Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) that include positive case notification requirements, contact tracing, additional cleaning and sanitizing of schools and buildings, physical distancing and health screenings for students and staff.

The SOP also includes guidelines for students and staff who become sick at school/work. Staff should not report to work if they are sick, and parents/caregivers should not send sick children to school programs or in-person events.

An updated copy of the CCPS COVID-19 operating procedures is posted online at ccboe.com.

Like this: Like Loading...