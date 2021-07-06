Today, the CBD industry is enormous; wherever you turn, you will come across different CBD products. The huge demand and size of the market have resulted in a great assortment of CBD products, providing consumers with a massive range of choice.

Since taking a particular CBD product is a highly personal experience, it is imperative that all of these different products exist. Whatever your ailment, there is a CBD product that will suit your needs and your lifestyle. To make things a little easier for you, here are five factors to consider when buying CBD products for you.

Know The Different Types Of CBD Products

As you have probably noticed, there are a wide variety of CBD products on the market, ranging from oils and vapes to creams and suppositories. Each format is thought to affect you in a slightly different way – for example, all CBD products require specific delivery methods, which means each of them provides different bioavailability and some can act faster than others.

Besides, it’s all about personal preference. Some people will prefer a cream or an edible to start with, as it is something more familiar, while others will choose oil or tincture, as this is what they have heard the most about.

You also need to understand what you want to use CBD for. For skin conditions or pain relief in one specific area, you can choose the topical format, for fast-acting effects vape products, suppositories and sublingual tinctures can be the best choice while if you need a consistent supply of CBD oil throughout the day, you might want to purchase oral formats like capsules or edibles.

Opt For A Product That Suits Your Lifestyle

One of the most crucial things to consider when shopping for CBD products is how easily they can be incorporated into your daily routine. Each method of CBD intake offers its own unique set of advantages and outcomes. Some options can be used quickly and easily, which means they are perfect for those on the go, while others may take more time and patience.

If you tend to use CBD at home every morning or evening before bed, then oil tinctures are a great choice because you can easily store the bottle in your medicine cabinet or bedside drawer. However, if you would like to take CBD on the go, then capsules or edibles like gummies are a much better solution. Both of these options are discreet, convenient and offer a pre-measured dose of cannabidiol (CBD), so there is no need to calculate the dosage before every intake.

Also, in case you like the idea of soaking in a warm bath after a long day, you might want to try out CBD bath bombs, sip calming CBD tea or light some CBD infused candles while fans of skincare may pamper themselves with various beauty and cosmetic products, from face masks to lip balms.

Decide On The CBD Extract

Aside from different product formats, there are also three main types of CBD extract, such as full-spectrum, broad-spectrum and isolate.

CBD isolate is considered the purest form of the extract, containing nothing more than CBD oil. CBD isolate is a great choice for people who want to experience the positive effects of CBD but do not want or cannot take THC compound. Plus, pure CBD oil can allow users to get the potential benefits of CBD directly, without being changed by other natural components in the hemp plant.

Broad-spectrum CBD also contains cannabidiol and all the other compounds found within the plant, save for THC. Such type is the perfect CBD extract for those who want to receive all of CBD’s beneficial cannabinoids, but might have a sensitivity to THC, or are worried about consuming small amounts due to career-related drug testing.

Full-spectrum contains minor cannabinoids, flavonoids, aromatic terpenes and other compounds found in hemp as well as allowed amounts of THC. Both full-spectrum and broad-spectrum CBD formulations support what has been described as “the entourage effect“, the theory that suggests that all cannabinoids can work together to amplify the therapeutic effects and have a more positive impact on the human body.

Choose The Right CBD Concentration

CBD products also come in different concentrations, with some contain higher amounts of cannabidiol than others, so there is something for everyone. If you are new to CBD, the general rule of thumb is to start with a low dose, gradually increasing it until desired effects take place.

The key is to monitor how specific doses of CBD affects your body, which will give you more information on how to adjust your dosage in the future. When it comes to dosage adjustment, oil tinctures make it easy to tailor the serving to your particular needs and identify the minimum effective supply. Once you know the right CBD strength, you can switch to other products that are available in the concentration you need or simply purchase CBD oil with higher potency.

And Check The Amount Of THC In The Product

The misconceptions that circulate suggesting everything made from hemp will get you “high” are further from the truth. Most hemp products contain an insignificant percentage (usually less than 0.03%) of THC. This quantity cannot get you intoxicated and is legal in many jurisdictions.

However, since a lot of CBD products have flooded the market these days, it’s not so easy to identify which products are reliable and which ones are fake. Therefore, it is wise that when buying the best CBD capsules, creams, tinctures or any other cannabidiol infused product, you check for lab reports and even better third-party lab reports. A Certificate of Analysis (COA) is a document from a certified third party laboratory confirming that a regulated product meets its specifications. This helps you double-check if the concentrations that are advertised by the brand are what exactly their products contain.

