The sun is shining, the temperature is getting warmer, Covid restrictions are easing up and it is a perfect time to dine on the water. Southern Maryland has restaurants that offer great food and beautiful views.

For my third, and final, article on waterfront dining, I give you locations of waterfront restaurants in Calvert County. Most of these are in two locations…Solomons and Chesapeake Beach. Check out their Facebook pages and/or websites for additional information.

Calvert County waterfront restaurants include:

Chesapeake Beach and North Beach

1936 Bar & Grill

4160 Mears Avenue

Chesapeake, MD

443-550-7300

This friendly, cozy place is located inside the Rod ‘N’ Reel boutique resort, which is located along the western shore of the Chesapeake Bay. There are three restaurants on the property (Rod ‘N’ Reel Restaurant, 1936 Bar & Grill, and Boardwalk Café.)

1936 Bar & Grill hours:

Sunday through Thursday – 11:00 am to 12:00 am

Friday and Saturday – 11:00 am to 2:00 am

1936 Bar & Grill website: https://www.rnrresortmd.com/dining/1936-restaurant

Rod ‘N’ Reel Resort Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/rnrresort

Abner’s Crab House

3748 Harbor Road

Chesapeake Beach, MD

410-257-3689

Family owned and operated seafood shack that serves crabs & other seafood with a beautiful waterside view.

Abner’s Crab House hours:

Sunday through Wednesday – 11:00 am to 2:00 am

Thursday through Sunday – 11:00 am to 3:00 am

Abner’s Crab House website: https://www.abnerscrabhouse.net/

Abner’s Crab House Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/abnerscrabhouse

Boardwalk Cafe

4160 Mears Avenue

Chesapeake Beach, MD

410-257-2735

Open 7 days a week, weather permitting! The Boardwalk Café is in the Rod ‘N’ Reel Resort and boasts quick casual dining in a beachside setting.

Boardwalk Café hours:

Sunday through Thursday – 11:00 am to 8:00 pm

Friday and Saturday – 11:00 am to 9:00 pm

Boardwalk Café website: https://www.rnrresortmd.com/dining/boardwalk-cafe

Rod ‘N’ Reel Resort Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/rnrresort

Mamma Lucia by the Bay

8323 Bayside Road

Chesapeake Beach, MD

410-257-7700

Down-home Italian cooking made with the freshest ingredients. Dining waterside!

Mamma Lucia by the Bay hours:

Monday through Thursday – 11:00 am to 10:00 pm

Friday and Saturday – 11:00am to 11:00pm

Sunday – 11:00am to 9:00pm

Mamma Lucia by the Bay website: http://mammaluciarestaurant.com/

Mamma Lucia Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/pages/Mama%20Lucia%20Restaurant/360769297746210/

Rod ‘N’ Reel Restaurant

4165 Mears Avenue

Chesapeake Beach, MD

410-286-2106

Bright & airy resort restaurant on the bay features local crab, oysters & a Sunday breakfast buffet. The Rod ‘N’ Reel serves fresh local seafood. The restaurant has been run by the same family for four generations.

Rod ‘N’ Reel Restaurant hours:

Sunday through Thursday – 11:00 am to 9:00 pm

Friday and Saturday – 11:00am to 10:00pm

Rod ‘N’ Reel Restaurant website: https://www.rnrresortmd.com/dining/rod-n-reel-restaurant

Rod ‘N’ Reel Resort Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/rnrresort

Solomons Island

Anglers Seafood Bar and Grill

275 Lore Road

Solomons, MD

410-326-2772

Anglers is a waterfront restaurant servingbreakfast and a variety of seafood dishes in a laidback atmosphere.

Anglers Seafood Bar and Grill hours:

Monday through Thursday – 11:00 am to 8:00 pm

Friday – 8:00am to 9:00pm

Saturday – 8:00am to 9:00pm

Sunday – 8:00am to 8:00pm

Anglers Seafood Bar and Grill Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/anglersseafood

Bugeye Grill

14470 Solomons Island Road S.

Solomons, MD

443-404-5321

Bugeye Grill is a waterside restaurant providing great food and drinks in a comfortable setting.

Bugeye Grill hours:

Monday – closed

Tuesday through Thursday – 5:00 pm to 9:30 pm

Friday and Saturday – 5:00pm to 10:00pm

Sunday – 12:00pm to 9:00pm

Bugeye Grill website: https://www.bugeyegrill.com/

Bugeye Grill Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/Bugeye-Grill-2359339757688586

Charles Street Brasserie

120 Charles Street

Solomons, MD

443-404-5332

Charles Street Brasserie presents a unique dining experience by offering a fusion of Mediterranean and Southern Maryland tapas and shared plates in a waterfront setting.

Charles Street Brasserie hours:

Monday – 5:00pm to 9:30pm

Tuesday – closed

Wednesday and Thursday – 5:00 pm to 9:30 pm

Friday and Saturday – 5:00pm to 10:00pm

Sunday – 11:00am to 9:00pm

Charles Street Brasserie website: https://www.charlesstreetbrass.com/

Charles Street Brasserie Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/charlesstreetbrasserie

Isaac’s Restaurant – Burgers, Bourbons, and Beer

155 Holiday Drive

Solomons, MD

410-326-6311

Located at the Holiday Inn Select and marina, this casual spot offers brunch fare and a seafood-focused pub menu. They also have outdoor seating.

Isaac’s Restaurant hours:

Monday through Thursday – 4:00 pm to 10:00 pm

Friday – 4:00pm to 11:00pm

Saturday – 7:00am to 11:00am and 4:00pm to 11:00pm

Sunday – 7:00am to 11:00am and 4:00pm to 10:00pm

Isaac’s Restaurant website: https://www.isaacsrestaurant.com/Hom e

Isaac’s Restaurant Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/Isaacs-Restaurant-Pub-Burgers-Bourbon-and-Beer-110733308775

Kingfisher’s Seafood Bar and Grill

14442 Solomons Island Road

Solomons, MD

410-394-0236

Overlooking the scenic waterfront of a Patuxent River inlet, Kingfishers is the perfect place to enjoy delicious food.

Kingfisher’s hours:

Sunday through Thursday – 12:00 pm to 8:00 pm

Friday and Saturday – 12:00pm to 9:00pm

Kingfisher’s website: https://stoneysseafoodhouse.com/kingfishers/

Kingfisher’s Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/SolomonsKingfishers

The Island Hideaway

14556 Solomons Island Road, S.

Solomons, MD

410-449-6382

This is one of my favorite restaurants. I have written about them several times. The food is amazing, and the view is incredible! They offer house-made pasta, imported fresh fish, and other dishes made from scratch. The Sunday brunch is fabulous!

The Island Hideaway hours:

Monday and Tuesday – 4:00 pm to 9:00 pm

Wednesday and Thursday – 11:00 pm to 9:00 pm

Friday and Saturday – 11:00am to 10:00pm

Sunday – 10:00am to 8:00pm

The Island Hideaway website: http://www.theislandhideawaysolomons.com/

The Island Hideaway Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/theislandhideawaysolomons

The Lighthouse Restaurant and Dock Bar

14636 Solomons Island Road, S.

Solomons, MD

410-231-2256

A casual harbor-side location featuring classic seafood and steaks, plus cocktails and local craft beers.

The Lighthouse hours:

Open 7 days a week – 11:00am to 10:00pm

The Lighthouse website: https://www.lighthouserestaurantanddockbar.com/

The Lighthouse Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/thelighthouserestaurantanddockbar

The Pier

14575 Solomons Island Road, South

Solomons, MD

410-449-8406

This historic landmark, located on the Patuxent River, offers fresh recipes, libations and panoramic views of the river.

The Pier hours:

Monday through Thursday – 10:30 am to 9:00 pm

Friday and Saturday – 10:30 am to 10:00 pm

Sunday – 9:00am to 9:00pm

The Pier website: https://thepiersolomons.com/

The Pier Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/thepiersolomons

Tiki Bar of Solomons Island

81 Charles Street

Solomons, MD

410-449-6621

Tiki Bar Solomons is a seasonal open-air bar and restaurant open from April to November. It is famous for its Mai-Tais, grand opening weekend party, live music, and laid-back atmosphere! They offer a full food menu.

Tiki Bar hours:

Monday and Tuesday – closed

Wednesday through Sunday – 10:00 am to 2:00 am

Tiki Bar website: http://www.tikibarsolomons.com/

Tiki Bar Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/tikibarsolomonsisland

Additional waterfront restaurants

Hidden Harbour

4755 Dowell Road

Dowell, MD

443-624-4603

A tucked-away waterfront hangout with outdoor tables. They offer American comfort food served in a casual, comfortable atmosphere.

Hidden Harbour hours:

Monday – 11:00am to 7:00pm

Tuesday – closed

Wednesday through Friday – 11:00 am to 7:00 pm

Saturday – 8:00am to 7:00pm

Sunday – 8:00am to 12:00pm

Hidden Harbour Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/hiddenharbourcafe

Vera’s Restaurant

1200 White Sands Drive

Lusby, MD

410-586-1888

Casual dining overlooking the beautiful St. Leonard’s Creek. They offer fresh crabs, shrimp, oysters, and other seafood along with mouth-watering steaks.

Vera’s website: http://verasrestaurant.net/

Vera’s Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/verasrestaurantmd

