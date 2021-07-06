The sun is shining, the temperature is getting warmer, Covid restrictions are easing up and it is a perfect time to dine on the water. Southern Maryland has restaurants that offer great food and beautiful views.
For my third, and final, article on waterfront dining, I give you locations of waterfront restaurants in Calvert County. Most of these are in two locations…Solomons and Chesapeake Beach. Check out their Facebook pages and/or websites for additional information.
Calvert County waterfront restaurants include:
Chesapeake Beach and North Beach
1936 Bar & Grill
- 4160 Mears Avenue
- Chesapeake, MD
- 443-550-7300
This friendly, cozy place is located inside the Rod ‘N’ Reel boutique resort, which is located along the western shore of the Chesapeake Bay. There are three restaurants on the property (Rod ‘N’ Reel Restaurant, 1936 Bar & Grill, and Boardwalk Café.)
1936 Bar & Grill hours:
Sunday through Thursday – 11:00 am to 12:00 am
Friday and Saturday – 11:00 am to 2:00 am
1936 Bar & Grill website: https://www.rnrresortmd.com/dining/1936-restaurant
Rod ‘N’ Reel Resort Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/rnrresort
Abner’s Crab House
- 3748 Harbor Road
- Chesapeake Beach, MD
- 410-257-3689
Family owned and operated seafood shack that serves crabs & other seafood with a beautiful waterside view.
Abner’s Crab House hours:
Sunday through Wednesday – 11:00 am to 2:00 am
Thursday through Sunday – 11:00 am to 3:00 am
Abner’s Crab House website: https://www.abnerscrabhouse.net/
Abner’s Crab House Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/abnerscrabhouse
Boardwalk Cafe
- 4160 Mears Avenue
- Chesapeake Beach, MD
- 410-257-2735
Open 7 days a week, weather permitting! The Boardwalk Café is in the Rod ‘N’ Reel Resort and boasts quick casual dining in a beachside setting.
Boardwalk Café hours:
Sunday through Thursday – 11:00 am to 8:00 pm
Friday and Saturday – 11:00 am to 9:00 pm
Boardwalk Café website: https://www.rnrresortmd.com/dining/boardwalk-cafe
Rod ‘N’ Reel Resort Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/rnrresort
Mamma Lucia by the Bay
- 8323 Bayside Road
- Chesapeake Beach, MD
- 410-257-7700
Down-home Italian cooking made with the freshest ingredients. Dining waterside!
Mamma Lucia by the Bay hours:
Monday through Thursday – 11:00 am to 10:00 pm
Friday and Saturday – 11:00am to 11:00pm
Sunday – 11:00am to 9:00pm
Mamma Lucia by the Bay website: http://mammaluciarestaurant.com/
Mamma Lucia Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/pages/Mama%20Lucia%20Restaurant/360769297746210/
Rod ‘N’ Reel Restaurant
- 4165 Mears Avenue
- Chesapeake Beach, MD
- 410-286-2106
Bright & airy resort restaurant on the bay features local crab, oysters & a Sunday breakfast buffet. The Rod ‘N’ Reel serves fresh local seafood. The restaurant has been run by the same family for four generations.
Rod ‘N’ Reel Restaurant hours:
Sunday through Thursday – 11:00 am to 9:00 pm
Friday and Saturday – 11:00am to 10:00pm
Rod ‘N’ Reel Restaurant website: https://www.rnrresortmd.com/dining/rod-n-reel-restaurant
Rod ‘N’ Reel Resort Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/rnrresort
Solomons Island
Anglers Seafood Bar and Grill
- 275 Lore Road
- Solomons, MD
- 410-326-2772
Anglers is a waterfront restaurant servingbreakfast and a variety of seafood dishes in a laidback atmosphere.
Anglers Seafood Bar and Grill hours:
Monday through Thursday – 11:00 am to 8:00 pm
Friday – 8:00am to 9:00pm
Saturday – 8:00am to 9:00pm
Sunday – 8:00am to 8:00pm
Anglers Seafood Bar and Grill Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/anglersseafood
Bugeye Grill
- 14470 Solomons Island Road S.
- Solomons, MD
- 443-404-5321
Bugeye Grill is a waterside restaurant providing great food and drinks in a comfortable setting.
Bugeye Grill hours:
Monday – closed
Tuesday through Thursday – 5:00 pm to 9:30 pm
Friday and Saturday – 5:00pm to 10:00pm
Sunday – 12:00pm to 9:00pm
Bugeye Grill website:https://www.bugeyegrill.com/
Bugeye Grill Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/Bugeye-Grill-2359339757688586
Charles Street Brasserie
- 120 Charles Street
- Solomons, MD
- 443-404-5332
Charles Street Brasserie presents a unique dining experience by offering a fusion of Mediterranean and Southern Maryland tapas and shared plates in a waterfront setting.
Charles Street Brasserie hours:
Monday – 5:00pm to 9:30pm
Tuesday – closed
Wednesday and Thursday – 5:00 pm to 9:30 pm
Friday and Saturday – 5:00pm to 10:00pm
Sunday – 11:00am to 9:00pm
Charles Street Brasserie website: https://www.charlesstreetbrass.com/
Charles Street Brasserie Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/charlesstreetbrasserie
Isaac’s Restaurant – Burgers, Bourbons, and Beer
- 155 Holiday Drive
- Solomons, MD
- 410-326-6311
Located at the Holiday Inn Select and marina, this casual spot offers brunch fare and a seafood-focused pub menu. They also have outdoor seating.
Isaac’s Restaurant hours:
Monday through Thursday – 4:00 pm to 10:00 pm
Friday – 4:00pm to 11:00pm
Saturday – 7:00am to 11:00am and 4:00pm to 11:00pm
Sunday – 7:00am to 11:00am and 4:00pm to 10:00pm
Isaac’s Restaurant website: https://www.isaacsrestaurant.com/Home
Isaac’s Restaurant Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/Isaacs-Restaurant-Pub-Burgers-Bourbon-and-Beer-110733308775
Kingfisher’s Seafood Bar and Grill
- 14442 Solomons Island Road
- Solomons, MD
- 410-394-0236
Overlooking the scenic waterfront of a Patuxent River inlet, Kingfishers is the perfect place to enjoy delicious food.
Kingfisher’s hours:
Sunday through Thursday – 12:00 pm to 8:00 pm
Friday and Saturday – 12:00pm to 9:00pm
Kingfisher’s website: https://stoneysseafoodhouse.com/kingfishers/
Kingfisher’s Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/SolomonsKingfishers
The Island Hideaway
- 14556 Solomons Island Road, S.
- Solomons, MD
- 410-449-6382
This is one of my favorite restaurants. I have written about them several times. The food is amazing, and the view is incredible! They offer house-made pasta, imported fresh fish, and other dishes made from scratch. The Sunday brunch is fabulous!
The Island Hideaway hours:
Monday and Tuesday – 4:00 pm to 9:00 pm
Wednesday and Thursday – 11:00 pm to 9:00 pm
Friday and Saturday – 11:00am to 10:00pm
Sunday – 10:00am to 8:00pm
The Island Hideaway website:http://www.theislandhideawaysolomons.com/
The Island Hideaway Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/theislandhideawaysolomons
The Lighthouse Restaurant and Dock Bar
- 14636 Solomons Island Road, S.
- Solomons, MD
- 410-231-2256
A casual harbor-side location featuring classic seafood and steaks, plus cocktails and local craft beers.
The Lighthouse hours:
Open 7 days a week – 11:00am to 10:00pm
The Lighthouse website: https://www.lighthouserestaurantanddockbar.com/
The Lighthouse Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/thelighthouserestaurantanddockbar
The Pier
- 14575 Solomons Island Road, South
- Solomons, MD
- 410-449-8406
This historic landmark, located on the Patuxent River, offers fresh recipes, libations and panoramic views of the river.
The Pier hours:
Monday through Thursday – 10:30 am to 9:00 pm
Friday and Saturday – 10:30 am to 10:00 pm
Sunday – 9:00am to 9:00pm
The Pier website: https://thepiersolomons.com/
The Pier Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/thepiersolomons
Tiki Bar of Solomons Island
- 81 Charles Street
- Solomons, MD
- 410-449-6621
Tiki Bar Solomons is a seasonal open-air bar and restaurant open from April to November. It is famous for its Mai-Tais, grand opening weekend party, live music, and laid-back atmosphere! They offer a full food menu.
Tiki Bar hours:
Monday and Tuesday – closed
Wednesday through Sunday – 10:00 am to 2:00 am
Tiki Bar website: http://www.tikibarsolomons.com/
Tiki Bar Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/tikibarsolomonsisland
Additional waterfront restaurants
Hidden Harbour
- 4755 Dowell Road
- Dowell, MD
- 443-624-4603
A tucked-away waterfront hangout with outdoor tables. They offer American comfort food served in a casual, comfortable atmosphere.
Hidden Harbour hours:
Monday – 11:00am to 7:00pm
Tuesday – closed
Wednesday through Friday – 11:00 am to 7:00 pm
Saturday – 8:00am to 7:00pm
Sunday – 8:00am to 12:00pm
Hidden Harbour Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/hiddenharbourcafe
Vera’s Restaurant
- 1200 White Sands Drive
- Lusby, MD
- 410-586-1888
Casual dining overlooking the beautiful St. Leonard’s Creek. They offer fresh crabs, shrimp, oysters, and other seafood along with mouth-watering steaks.
Vera’s website: http://verasrestaurant.net/
Vera’s Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/verasrestaurantmd