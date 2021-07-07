Working from home is very common in this pandemic. People want their home to be something where they can peacefully work. These days, everyone yearns for their houses to be well decorated, and what enlightens the house are the walls. Walls not only shelter us but also exhibit the house atmosphere. So how do people in prominent cities like New York Decorate their unique apartments?.

In a generation like this, who knows? Some people are aspiring for a gaming room, some need it artistic, or perhaps some want it classical. Themes like these go on. To fulfill their dream of living in a house, including the decoration/theme of their preferences, they require accessories that can transform their room into a comelier place to stay. The options for your accessories according to your desired article are endless.

Here are some of the best wall decoration accessories which will undoubtedly benefit you to create your dream room –

1) Add in plants

A green atmosphere with a faint sweet fragrance of the flowers is what you can consider a true luxury. For all nature lovers, decorating their rooms with their favorite plants and flowers is like a dream come true.

2) Hanging huge paintings

If you are an aesthetic person who loves art, hanging a painting of yours or someone else’s makes it hard for the owner and the visitors to lay their eyes off it. People don’t say art is a good stress reliever for nothing.

3) Capture your memories

Through Canvaspop, you can create beautiful canvas collages and cherish the sweet moments you enjoyed with your family or friends. It serves various numbers of collage layouts, beautiful and smooth borders, and edges.

Customizing features like touchup, enhancement, and makeover are very easy to use. It’s very well maintained, so a newbie can also create a masterpiece of his/her own. Photo collages are all made of high-quality canvas for your highly treasured memories.

4) Pop it with 3D

Adding Three Dimensional wall sculpture brings the entire room to life. If it’s on a blank wall, then the person’s eyes won’t leave sight of the 3D figure. A bunch of triangles or other geometrical shapes makes the room look more elegant.

5) Date and time

Imagine a matching clock and a vast wall calendar hanging on your wall. It enhances the room’s look and keeps the person up to date in terms of day, date, and time. For office workers, this type of wall decoration suits them perfectly.

6) Neon lights

For most gamers in this world, having 3-4 neon lights in their room is necessary, or they won’t win their next game. That aside, the colors of the neon lights in a dark room will make you feel like you are freefalling through the universe. It calms your eyes and makes the room look more pleasant.

7) Hexagon wall shelves

If you are out of storage and the room’s walls are also a mess, then the best way to fix this issue is by adding shelves. Adding 4-5 hexagon shelves can create excellent storage for your books or material that you require numerous times in your daily life. Hexagon shelves can be used for both decorating and storage.

You can also modify the elements in it according to your preferences to create a new theme. E.g., Add a paintbrush and a pot to create an artistic piece or Add some action figures and manga books to represent an anime theme.

8) Collection presentation

Do you love to collect your favorite stuff? If yes? Then you can use your wall as a gallery to present your collection. Books collection, butterfly collections are some excellent ways through which you can decorate your house.

It also reflects your personality. All these collections are very eye-catching for your guests.

9) Designed curtains

When it comes to making your house look a bit modern, then curtains are the best choice. You can use them for decoration or modify them to make them match your furniture color. Curtains can also help you hide the defective parts of the walls. Adding designer curtains with art embedded in it is also an excellent method to reflect beauty and art.

10) Calligraphy quotes

For a school student, a worker, or a manager, motivation is what you need to keep yourself going in your hard times. By calligraphy quotes, you can represent your unique talent and embrace your writing. They enhance the beauty of the wall and impress the visitors. Well, you must have heard people say , “Words that are crafted well can leave a lasting impact on the world.”

11) Mirror Art

Those days are gone when mirrors were an instant indicator of outdated decoration. But decorating your house with mirrors is now something which is considered very stylish these primes. And why not, Mirrors can evoke a variety of looks. Different shapes of mirrors placed together can enhance the beauty of the room. It gives a striking first impression to the guests.

12) Wood decorations

Using something straight from nature, such as wood, to represent nature’s beauty is astonishing. Wood art is famous all around the world. Through wood art, you can transform your standard dull-looking room into a splendid workplace.

Using different types of wood materials, you can create various accessories. Constructing a wooden shelf or making a wooden frame are some examples.

13) Adding wallpapers

Wallpapers are one of the easiest and beautiful ways you can fix your room. Varieties in wallpaper are unlimited, and you can apply any wallpaper of any theme that you like. It can be colorful, or it can be artistic. Something like wallpapers is also cheap compared to other accessories. It’s something an aesthetic person must try.

14) Matching to the furniture

If you want to design your house with a specific theme in mind, matching the furniture and wall decorations is something you should definitely try, The results are always brilliant. It creates a different mood when a guest lays their eyes on it. For example: For an author, a bookshelf and classical furniture will be best.

