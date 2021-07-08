LEONARDTOWN, MD – The National Weather Service in Sterling, Virginia, has issued a Flash Flood Watch for St. Mary’s County for Thursday, July 8, night into Friday, July 9. Tropical Storm Elsa is expected to move across Southern Maryland Thursday night, bringing heavy rainfall with totals estimated to be up to 2 to 3 inches, with amounts of up to 5 inches possible.

In response,St.Mary’s County will offer self-service sandbags Thursday, July 8, 2021, for citizens wishing to prepare.

Sandbags will be available Thursday, July 8, from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the following St. Mary’s County Convenience Center locations:

Charlotte Hall – 37766 New Market Turner Road

37766 New Market Turner Road Oakville – 26630 North Sandgates Road

26630 North Sandgates Road Clements – 24547 Horseshoe Road

24547 Horseshoe Road St. Andrews – 44595 St. Andrews Church Road

44595 St. Andrews Church Road Valley Lee – 45350 Happyland Road

45350 Happyland Road Ridge – 13939 Point Lookout Road

Sandbags are not pre-filled and are limited to between 10 and 25 sandbags per person while supplies last.

For more information, contact the Department of Public Works & Transportation at 301-475-4200, ext. 3527.

Like this: Like Loading...