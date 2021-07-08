The Maryland Department of Natural Resources is now recruiting members for the Maryland Conservation Corps, an award-winning AmeriCorps program that engages young adults aged 17-25 in extensive conservation, environmental and natural resources management projects across the state.

The department seeks to hire 35 full-time members who will work on seven teams for an 11-month period, beginning in late September 2021.

In an average year, Maryland Conservation Corps members will:

  • Conduct interpretive state park programming
  • Help preserve rich historical heritage sites
  • Improve park nature centers
  • Maintain hundreds of miles of trails
  • Plant thousands of trees
  • Provide environmental education programming for Maryland students
  • Restore wildlife habitat
  • Support the improvement of the Chesapeake and coastal bays
  • Work with schools to plant bay grasses

“The Maryland Conservation Corps provides young adults with a meaningful opportunity to gain experience in environmental science and natural resource conservation,” Maryland Park Service Superintendent Nita Settina said. “From aquatic systems and public lands management, the program offers hands-on, real-world experience in a team-based environment that supports community service and conservation stewardship.” 

To be considered, interested individuals must submit an online application. Placement will be on a first-come, first-served basis. 

The Maryland Conservation Corps program is funded by AmeriCorps, the Governor’s Office on Service and Volunteerism and the Maryland Department of Natural Resources.

