The Maryland Department of Natural Resources is now recruiting members for the Maryland Conservation Corps, an award-winning AmeriCorps program that engages young adults aged 17-25 in extensive conservation, environmental and natural resources management projects across the state.

The department seeks to hire 35 full-time members who will work on seven teams for an 11-month period, beginning in late September 2021.

In an average year, Maryland Conservation Corps members will:

Conduct interpretive state park programming

Help preserve rich historical heritage sites

Improve park nature centers

Maintain hundreds of miles of trails

Plant thousands of trees

Provide environmental education programming for Maryland students

Restore wildlife habitat

Support the improvement of the Chesapeake and coastal bays

Work with schools to plant bay grasses

“The Maryland Conservation Corps provides young adults with a meaningful opportunity to gain experience in environmental science and natural resource conservation,” Maryland Park Service Superintendent Nita Settina said. “From aquatic systems and public lands management, the program offers hands-on, real-world experience in a team-based environment that supports community service and conservation stewardship.”

To be considered, interested individuals must submit an online application. Placement will be on a first-come, first-served basis.

The Maryland Conservation Corps program is funded by AmeriCorps, the Governor’s Office on Service and Volunteerism and the Maryland Department of Natural Resources.

