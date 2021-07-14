PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – July 14, 2021 –The Calvert County Department of Public Works advises citizens that a section of Calvert Boulevard in St. Leonard, between Long Beach Drive and the intersection at Valley Drive and Eucalyptus Drive, will be closed to all traffic for culvert repairs beginning Thursday, July 15. Work is expected to continue until Friday, Aug. 6, weather permitting.

The work will not restrict access to homes. Signs will be posted alerting citizens of the repair work and temporary traffic pattern. Motorists are advised to use caution in the area while work is underway.

