ANNAPOLIS, Md. (July 14, 2021) – Comptroller Peter Franchot reminds taxpayers that Maryland state income taxes are due today, July 15, after a 90-day filing and payment extension, which was the most generous in the nation.

“Many Marylanders were hit hard by the pandemic, so extending the deadline was the compassionate and commonsense thing to do,” Comptroller Franchot said. “If you’re unable to pay what you owe, our agency will help you set up a payment plan, but you must file and pay what you can by July 15.”

In March, the Comptroller extended the deadline by three months due to the economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as state and federal legislation that required extensive changes to 2020 tax forms in the middle of the filing season.

No interest or penalties will be assessed if returns are filed and taxes owed are paid by July 15. The extended deadline applies to 2020 individual, fiduciary and corporate income tax returns, as well as 2021 first and second quarter estimated payments.

Individual taxpayers who filed a federal extension automatically get a state extension, with both lasting until October 15. If you expect to owe the state money, that payment must be submitted by July 15 to avoid being assessed interest and penalties. If a taxpayer did not request a federal extension and more time is needed to file state taxes, follow the instructions on Form PV. Filing this form extends the time to submit taxes, but does not extend the time to pay.

Comptroller Franchot recently announced a temporary, automatic waiver of interest and penalties for pass-through entities (PTEs) filing and paying their 2020 income taxes by September 15, 2021. The waiver was a result of legislation passed during the 2021 legislative session that required revisions to the 2020 PTE forms. The waiver applies to late payment interest and penalty that otherwise would have been incurred on payments made after July 15, 2021, if the 2020 returns are filed and tax is paid by September 15, 2021. PTE filers who need additional relief may send requests to PTEREQUEST@Marylandtaxes.gov.

Taxpayers who need assistance filing taxes or with other tax-related questions can get help from agency staff in person or virtually. The agency’s 12 branch offices are located in Annapolis, Baltimore, Cumberland, Elkton, Frederick, Greenbelt, Hagerstown, Salisbury, Towson, Upper Marlboro, Waldorf, and Wheaton. Appointments are strongly encouraged. Virtual appointments can be scheduled at www.marylandtaxes.gov and by clicking on the “Locations” tab.

Comptroller Franchot’s office has already processed more than 2.9 million state returns this tax season with more than $2.1 billion in refunds issued to more than 2.1 million taxpayers, with refunds averaging $1,000.

For more information or if you have questions about your state return, email taxhelp@marylandtaxes.gov or call 410-260-7980 from Central Maryland or 1-800-MD-TAXES (1-800-638-2937) from elsewhere. Assistance is available Monday – Friday, 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Like this: Like Loading...