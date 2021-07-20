Baltimore, MD– The Maryland Department of Health (MDH) and the Maryland State Department of Education (MSDE) today announced aRequest For Applications(RFA) from MarylandK-12 public and non-public schoolsto receive funding to facilitate COVID-19screening testing programs for the 2021-2022 school year.

The funding has been made available through the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), whose most recent guidance recommends a robust, school-based screening testing program as another important measure that can help facilitate continued safe in-person schooling.

“Testing for COVID-19 remains a key component in our fight against this disease and it is essential that our schools have access to the resources needed and are prepared to keep our children safe,” said MDH Secretary Dennis R. Schrader.“We strongly encourage K-12 schools to request these funds and put in place a robust testing program to protect students, teachers, and staff during this upcoming school year.”

“At the Maryland State Department of Education, we are encouraging local school systems to partner with the Maryland Department of Health in this important Covid-19 screening initiative to ensure school communities remain safe as we return to full-time in-person learning,” said Maryland State Superintendent of Schools Mohammed Choudhury. “This new funding, along with federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funds, will help schools address the necessary learning and public health strategies needed to continue to emerge from the Covid-19 pandemic.”

Interested schools are invited to apply via the eMaryland Marketplace. Applications will be accepted from July 19 – August 9, 2021. The funding period is from August 15, 2021 – June 30, 2022.

MDH will provide technical assistance to schools throughout the process. Schools can elect to seek reimbursement of an independently provided full-service screening testing program or work with a state-contracted lab services vendor. Questions about this program should be directed to the MDH Testing Task Force: MDH.K12Testing@maryland.gov.

For more information about COVID-19 in Maryland visit covidLINK.maryland.gov.

For the most recent Maryland COVID-19 data, visit coronavirus.maryland.gov.

