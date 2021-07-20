Published by

By Peter Szekely (Reuters) – Dozens of wildfires in the western United States and Canada, led by a massive blaze in Oregon, are sending smoke eastward, worsening air quality and causing colorful sunsets in some places.

More than 80 large wildfires in 13 western states charred nearly 1.3 million acres (526,090 hectares), an area larger than the state of Delaware, by Tuesday, according to the National Interagency Fire Center (NIFC) in Boise, Idaho. But due to the jet stream and other cross-continental air currents, the regional disasters were being felt nationally. Wildfire smoke prompted an adv…

