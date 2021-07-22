PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – July 21, 2021 –The Calvert County Department of Economic Development, through the Economic Development Advisory Commission, is seeking citizen feedback on a newly drafted three-year strategic plan.

The 2021-2024 Calvert County Economic Development Strategic Plan aims to provide the Department of Economic Development and other economic development stakeholders with practical goals and strategies that build upon the county’s strengths while shifting toward more collaboration, innovative practices, economic recovery, resilience, and growth.

The plan was developed with a team of economic development researchers and consultants from the International Economic Development Council (IEDC), who worked with county staff and stakeholders beginning in February 2021. The plan encompasses both economic recoveries from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and future economic development opportunities.

“The goal of this new plan is to help focus our energy and attention to the most relevant and impactful activities to support our local economy,” said Economic Development Director Kelly Robertson-Slagle. “Especially in a year when we need to carefully guide our businesses and workforce out of any lingering impacts of the pandemic, the expertise and advice provided by the certified professionals at IEDC were invaluable.”

IEDC conducted background reporting and economic analysis to inform the plan using data from a range of sources, including the U.S. Census Bureau, Chmura JobsEQ, and economic and community information provided by the Calvert County Department of Economic Development. The team met regularly with staff to discuss the economic development environment and goals of Calvert County and conducted focus group meetings with a variety of stakeholders representing the interests of Calvert’s businesses, community life, health, and core industries. The resulting documentation included a review of Calvert County’s economic development goals and initiatives, best practices and implementation strategies, as well as economic recovery planning in response to the COVID-19 public health emergency.

Citizens are encouraged to review the document online at www.eCalvert.com/157/Strategic-Plan and provide feedback and comments by July 30, 2021. Comments may be submitted by emailing info@ecalvert.com.

The Calvert County Department of Economic Development works to help all businesses succeed, from small, local businesses to large, national enterprises. For information on the Department of Economic Development and the many services, the county offers the business community, contact the department at 410-535-4583 or 301-855-1880, or by email at info@ecalvert.com.

Like this: Like Loading...