TEMPE, Ariz. – The Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA) announced July 21, the list of ITA Scholar-Athletes for the 2020-21 academic year. Seven Seahawks have earned this honor.

The St. Mary’s College of Maryland women’s tennis team had four student-athletes represent the Seahawks as ITA Scholar-Athletes. Jackie Agyemarg, Hannah Gorel , Marianne Hershey, and Isabella Sterner met the criteria to earn this accolade. From the men’s side of the St. Mary’s College tennis team, Liam Murdoch , Samuel Sheats, and William Keawe Shepherd-Johnson earned this accomplishment.

When asked about the exciting news Head Coach, Greg Sh edd stated, “I am very proud of the academic achievements of our student-athletes, particularly throughout this challenging academic year. The ability to balance and continue to improve performances on the court and in the classroom is at the core of what we aim to do.”

To be named an ITA Scholar-Athlete, an eligible student-athlete must have a grade point average of at least 3.5 (on a 4.00 scale) for the current academic year.

