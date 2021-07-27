UPDATE July 27, 2021 @ 5:00 p.m: On July 25, 2021, at approximately 4:39 a.m. deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 28200 block of Three Notch Road in Mechanicsville, for a hold-up alarm activation.

Deputies arrived on the scene and located the employee/victim outside and heavy smoke inside the business. The victim advised a male suspect entered the business and demanded money. The victim cooperated and provided the suspect with an undisclosed amount of money. As the suspect was fleeing the business, an incendiary device was thrown inside the business.

Detectives and Crime Lab personnel from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division as well as members from the Maryland State Fire Marshal’s Office responded to the scene and continued the investigation.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Detective Warren Forinash at (301) 475-4200 extension 78072 or by email at Warren.Forinash@stmarysmd.com .

Information can also be provided to the Southern Regional Office of the State Fire Marshal at (443) 550-6820.

Citizens may remain anonymous and contact Crime Solvers at (301) 475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637). Through the Crime Solvers Program tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.

Mechanicsville, MD- On Sunday, July 25, 2021, the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office(SMCSO) along with Mechanicsville, Hollywood, and Hughesville Volunteer Fire Departments responded to the 7-11 at 28420 Three Notch Road for a reported armed robbery and fire.

Police and the Office of the State Fire Marshal are investigating. Reports state that the suspect entered the business with the intent of robbing it. At this time it is not known what was taken or how much. While leaving, the suspect allegedly threw multiple incendiary devices, possible Molotov Cocktails into the business.

















At this time there are no known injuries and will update this story once a release from SMCSO, MSP, and/or the Office of the State Fire Marshal releases more info.

This is a developing story…

All images courtesy of the Mechanicsville Volunteer Fire Department

