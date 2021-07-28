Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) Superintendent Maria Navarro, Ed.D., is hosting two meet-and-greet events next week for the community. The meet-and-greet events are open to parents, students, CCPS staff, and community members interested in learning more about Navarro and her plans for CCPS. The format will follow a question and answer period and include time for discussion.

Navarro is hosting a virtual meet and greet at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 3, through Zoom. Registration is required and limited to the first 300 registrants. Participants must have an active Zoom account to join the event. Interested community members can click here to register. The virtual meet and greet will also stream live on the school system website at www.ccboe.com. Registration is not required for anyone interested in viewing the event live on the CCPS website.

The second meet-and-greet event is set for Wednesday, Aug. 4, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Thomas Stone High School in Waldorf. Community members interested in attending the in-person event must RSVP by noon on Aug. 3. Click here to complete the RSVP form.

CCPS is limiting the attendance of the in-person meet-and-greet event at Thomas Stone to the first 100 community members to RSVP. The event will take place in the school’s auditorium. Thomas Stone is located at 3785 Leonardtown Road, Waldorf, MD 20601.

During any CCPS virtual meeting, staff have a right to remove participants for inappropriate conduct. Community members with questions can email ccpstownhall@ccboe.com.

