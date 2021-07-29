Prince Frederick, MD- Robert Harvey, Calvert County State’s Attorney, wants to alert customers of AT&T/DirecTV to a possible scam that is occurring in our community.

Some customers have received official-looking materials in the mail telling them that their bill is going to be increased by $12 per month unless they call a specified telephone number.

When the number is called, the user is asked to provide a social security number. This is a scam! AT&T/DirecTV never asks for a social security number and is not sending these documents in the mail.

If you receive such a letter, do not fall for this trick. You should immediately report postal fraud to the U.S. Postal Inspection Service at uspis.gov/report or by calling 1-877-876-2455.

