Baltimore, MD – The Maryland Department of Health (MDH) today announced the top 10 and bottom 10 nursing home facilities in the state ranked by percentage of staff with at least one dose of a vaccine against COVID-19 and highly contagious variants. MDH also announced 26 nursing home facilities in the state that did not submit staff COVID-19 vaccination data as required by the state.
On May 4, 2021, the Maryland Department of Aging launched the Skilled Nursing Facilities Vaccination Dashboard, which weekly publishes data on residents and staff vaccinated against COVID-19 at each of the skilled nursing homes and congregate care facilities in the state.
“We have made tremendous progress vaccinating Marylanders who reside and work at nursing homes and congregate-care facilities, but our work is not done,” said MDH Secretary Dennis R. Schrader. “We are grateful for everyone who is vaccinated and it is imperative that facilities encourage staff who are still unvaccinated to get vaccinated as soon as possible to ensure that they and our elderly loved ones they care for stay safe.”
“Maryland’s older adults utilize the services of nursing homes not only for long-term care but often for rehabilitation care,” said Maryland Department of Aging Secretary Rona E. Kramer. “If the public doesn’t have confidence that nursing home or long-term care staff are vaccinated, their choices for care support will be limited. Our older adults deserve to be comfortable accessing all of their care options, including the full array of services that Maryland’s nursing homes provide.”
Top 10 skilled nursing home and congregate facilities in Maryland ranked by percentage of staff with at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine
- Kensington Healthcare Center = 100 percent
- Manor Care Health Services – Chevy Chase = 100 percent
- Crescent Cities Nursing and Rehabilitation Center = 100 percent
- Maryland Baptist Aged Home = 100 Percent
- Brooke Grove Rehabilitation and Nursing Center = 98 Percent
- Edenwald Retirement Community = 98 Percent
- Maplewood Park Place = 97 percent
- Autumn Lake Healthcare At Cherry Lane = 97 percent
- Rockville Nursing Home = 96 percent
- Vantage House = 96 percent
- Bethesda Health And Rehabilitation = 95 percent
- The Lutheran Village at Miller’s Grant = 94 percent
- Post-Acute Care Center = 94 percent
- Bedford Court Healthcare Center = 94 percent
- Carriage Hill Bethesda = 94 percent
- Collingswood Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center = 93 percent
- Ingleside at King Farm = 93 percent
- North Arundel Health and Rehabilitation Center = 93 percent
- Manor Care Health Services – Potomac = 93 percent
- Shady Grove Nursing and Rehabilitation Center = 93 percent
- Carroll Lutheran Village = 93 percent
- Layhill Nursing and Rehabilitation Center = 92 percent
- Forestville Healthcare Center = 92 percent
- Wilson Health Care Center = 92 percent
- Bel Pre Healthcare Center = 92 percent
- Manor Care Health Services – Ruxton = 91 percent
- Arcola Health And Rehabilitation Center = 91 percent
- South River Healthcare Center = 91 percent
- Sligo Creek Center = 91 percent
- Manor Care Health Services – Largo = 90 percent
- Manor Care Health Services – Bethesda = 90 percent
- Autumn Ridge At North Oaks = 90 percent
- Frederick Health and Rehabilitation Center = 90 percent
- Summit Park Health And Rehabilitation Center = 90 percent
- Glen Meadows Retirement Community = 90 percent
Bottom 10 skilled nursing home and congregate facilities in Maryland ranked by percentage of staff with at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine
- Cumberland Healthcare Center = 41 percent
- Sterling Care at Frostburg Village = 44 percent
- The Nursing and Rehabilitation Center at Stadium Place = 45 percent
- Dennett Road Manor = 46 percent
- Elkton Nursing and Rehabilitation Center = 48 percent
- Autumn Lake Healthcare at Chesapeake Woods = 48 percent
- Calvert Manor Center for Rehabilitation and Health = 49 percent
- Autumn Lake Healthcare at Denton = 49 percent
- Coffman Nursing Home = 49 percent
- Oakland Nursing and Rehabilitation Center = 51 percent
- Calvert County Nursing Center = 51 Percent
- St. Joseph’s Ministries = 54 Percent
- Crofton Convalescent Center = 55 Percent
- Future Care Sandtown-Winchester = 56 Percent
- Williamsport Nursing Home = 56 Percent
Skilled nursing home and congregate facilities in Maryland
that did not submit data on staff vaccinated against COVID-19
- Heritage Harbour Health and Rehabilitation Center
- Autumn Lake Healthcare at Pikesville
- Chestnut Green Health Center Blakehurst
- Holly Hill Healthcare Center
- Maria Health Care Center Inc.
- Maryland Masonic Homes Ltd.
- Patapsco Valley Center
- Powerback Rehabilitation Brightwood Campus
- Autumn Lake Healthcare at Alice Manor
- Caton Manor
- Manor Care Health Services – Roland Park
- Northwest Healthcare Center
- Copper Ridge
- Fairhaven Inc.
- Westminster Healthcare Center
- Laurelwood Healthcare Center
- Ellicott City Healthcare Center
- Autumn Lake Healthcare at Chestertown
- Althea Woodland Nursing Home
- Manor Care Health Services – Wheaton
- Regency Care Of Silver Spring Llc.
- Villa Rosa Nursing And Rehabilitation Llc.
- Bayleigh Chase Inc.
- Peak Healthcare at The Pines
- Anchorage Healthcare Center
- Snow Hill Nursing and Rehabilitation Center
For the most recent Maryland COVID-19 data, visit coronavirus.maryland.gov.