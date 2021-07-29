Baltimore, MD – The Maryland Department of Health (MDH) today announced the top 10 and bottom 10 nursing home facilities in the state ranked by percentage of staff with at least one dose of a vaccine against COVID-19 and highly contagious variants. MDH also announced 26 nursing home facilities in the state that did not submit staff COVID-19 vaccination data as required by the state.

On May 4, 2021, the Maryland Department of Aging launched the Skilled Nursing Facilities Vaccination Dashboard, which weekly publishes data on residents and staff vaccinated against COVID-19 at each of the skilled nursing homes and congregate care facilities in the state.

“We have made tremendous progress vaccinating Marylanders who reside and work at nursing homes and congregate-care facilities, but our work is not done,” said MDH Secretary Dennis R. Schrader. “We are grateful for everyone who is vaccinated and it is imperative that facilities encourage staff who are still unvaccinated to get vaccinated as soon as possible to ensure that they and our elderly loved ones they care for stay safe.”

“Maryland’s older adults utilize the services of nursing homes not only for long-term care but often for rehabilitation care,” said Maryland Department of Aging Secretary Rona E. Kramer. “If the public doesn’t have confidence that nursing home or long-term care staff are vaccinated, their choices for care support will be limited. Our older adults deserve to be comfortable accessing all of their care options, including the full array of services that Maryland’s nursing homes provide.”

Top 10 skilled nursing home and congregate facilities in Maryland ranked by percentage of staff with at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine

Kensington Healthcare Center = 100 percent

Manor Care Health Services – Chevy Chase = 100 percent

Crescent Cities Nursing and Rehabilitation Center = 100 percent

Maryland Baptist Aged Home = 100 Percent

Brooke Grove Rehabilitation and Nursing Center = 98 Percent

Edenwald Retirement Community = 98 Percent

Maplewood Park Place = 97 percent

Autumn Lake Healthcare At Cherry Lane = 97 percent

Rockville Nursing Home = 96 percent

Vantage House = 96 percent

Bethesda Health And Rehabilitation = 95 percent The Lutheran Village at Miller’s Grant = 94 percent

Post-Acute Care Center = 94 percent

Bedford Court Healthcare Center = 94 percent

Carriage Hill Bethesda = 94 percent

Collingswood Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center = 93 percent

Ingleside at King Farm = 93 percent

North Arundel Health and Rehabilitation Center = 93 percent

Manor Care Health Services – Potomac = 93 percent

Shady Grove Nursing and Rehabilitation Center = 93 percent

Carroll Lutheran Village = 93 percent

Layhill Nursing and Rehabilitation Center = 92 percent

Forestville Healthcare Center = 92 percent

Wilson Health Care Center = 92 percent

Bel Pre Healthcare Center = 92 percent

Manor Care Health Services – Ruxton = 91 percent

Arcola Health And Rehabilitation Center = 91 percent

South River Healthcare Center = 91 percent

Sligo Creek Center = 91 percent

Manor Care Health Services – Largo = 90 percent

Manor Care Health Services – Bethesda = 90 percent

Autumn Ridge At North Oaks = 90 percent

Frederick Health and Rehabilitation Center = 90 percent

Summit Park Health And Rehabilitation Center = 90 percent

Glen Meadows Retirement Community = 90 percent

Bottom 10 skilled nursing home and congregate facilities in Maryland ranked by percentage of staff with at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine

Cumberland Healthcare Center = 41 percent Sterling Care at Frostburg Village = 44 percent The Nursing and Rehabilitation Center at Stadium Place = 45 percent Dennett Road Manor = 46 percent Elkton Nursing and Rehabilitation Center = 48 percent

Autumn Lake Healthcare at Chesapeake Woods = 48 percent

Calvert Manor Center for Rehabilitation and Health = 49 percent

Autumn Lake Healthcare at Denton = 49 percent

Coffman Nursing Home = 49 percent

Oakland Nursing and Rehabilitation Center = 51 percent

Calvert County Nursing Center = 51 Percent

St. Joseph’s Ministries = 54 Percent Crofton Convalescent Center = 55 Percent Future Care Sandtown-Winchester = 56 Percent

Williamsport Nursing Home = 56 Percent

Skilled nursing home and congregate facilities in Maryland

that did not submit data on staff vaccinated against COVID-19

Heritage Harbour Health and Rehabilitation Center Autumn Lake Healthcare at Pikesville Chestnut Green Health Center Blakehurst Holly Hill Healthcare Center Maria Health Care Center Inc. Maryland Masonic Homes Ltd. Patapsco Valley Center Powerback Rehabilitation Brightwood Campus Autumn Lake Healthcare at Alice Manor Caton Manor Manor Care Health Services – Roland Park Northwest Healthcare Center Copper Ridge Fairhaven Inc. Westminster Healthcare Center Laurelwood Healthcare Center Ellicott City Healthcare Center Autumn Lake Healthcare at Chestertown Althea Woodland Nursing Home Manor Care Health Services – Wheaton Regency Care Of Silver Spring Llc. Villa Rosa Nursing And Rehabilitation Llc. Bayleigh Chase Inc. Peak Healthcare at The Pines Anchorage Healthcare Center Snow Hill Nursing and Rehabilitation Center

For the most recent Maryland COVID-19 data, visit coronavirus.maryland.gov.

