LEONARDTOWN,MD–The MDOT SHA has announced a lane shift project will begin in St. Mary’s County on August 3.

“The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration (MDOT SHA) is preparing to temporarily shift traffic along MD 5 (Point Lookout Road) in St. Mary’s County between Camp Brown Road and the Point Lookout State Park entrance Tuesday, August 3, as part of the $24 million projects to enhance safety along the roadway.

Part of Governor Larry Hogan’s $1.97 billion investment in highways and bridges, the project widens the 2.2-mile section of MD 5 from south of Camp Brown Road to the entrance to Point Lookout State Park, creating better and safer access for pedestrians, bicyclists, and drivers visiting the park. The lane shift is expected to be in place through early 2022.

Portable variable message signs are providing advance notification of the upcoming traffic shift, and construction barrels will guide motorists through the work zone. MDOT SHA’s contractor Corman Kokosing Construction Company of Annapolis Junction is performing the work.

Customers with questions about this project may contact the MDOT SHA District 5 office at 410-841-1000 or toll-free at 1-800-331-5603. Drivers should remain alert for equipment, work crews, and changing traffic patterns.

For more information on this project visit, https://mdot-sha-md5-causeway-to-camp-brown-rd-sm7745118-maryland.hub.arcgis.com/.

