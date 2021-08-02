Preseason activities for the Fall 2021 Women’s Volleyball season will begin on August 9th (time TBD).

In order to begin preseason activities with your team on this date, all of the required paperwork and forms listed in the Student-Athlete Sports Medicine Packet need to be completed and turned in as soon as possible. If your sports packet is turned in after the first day of preseason activities or is missing any of the necessary information, you will have to wait at least 24 business hours for it to be processed and will not be able to begin preseason activities with your team on time.

If needed, all of the necessary paperwork can be found on the “Complete Required Forms” page on the CSM’s Athletics homepage, or at http://athletics.csmd.edu/information/forms.

Completed forms can be turned into Sarah Williams in the Center for Business and Industry (BI) Building in room BI 220A on the La Plata Campus.

Note: If you are scanning and emailing your forms to ath@csmd.edu, you must use a scanning app on your phone or a scanning machine to include them in your email. DO NOT send pictures or screenshots of your forms, otherwise, they will not be accepted.

Preseason activities for the Fall 2021 Women’s Soccer season will begin on August 2nd at 4-6 pm.

Preseason activities for the Fall 2021 Men’s Soccer season will begin on August 2nd at 3:30-5:30 pm.

