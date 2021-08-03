Each auto brand is unique. When people hear “Toyota,” they often think of high quality. The company’s identity as a Japanese brand is only part of the reason. Over the past decades, it has gained a reputation for stellar standards of manufacturing and after-sales service. Here is a closer look at the factors contributing to this success.

Did you know that 80% of Toyota vehicles sold 20 years ago are still on the road? Reliability means the consistent quality of a product. The official Toyota engine specifications highlight some of the biggest selling points. These vehicles are durable and trustworthy. The brand is committed to “valuing each customer’s one and only vehicle,” as its tagline says.

Innovative Management System

The cars and trucks produced by Toyota are the longest-lasting, with an average of over 200,000 miles, according to Mojo Motors. Apparently, the company does not sacrifice quality at any cost. Over the years, its management system has relied on different innovative approaches to ensure the desired result. Some of these systems are:

Kaizen (incessant improvement of processes in all departments),

TQM (continuous detection and elimination of manufacturing errors, streamlining of the supply chain, enhancement of customer experience, and regular training for all employees),

5S (Sort, Set in Order, Shine, Standardize, and Sustain), and

Six Sigma (quality improvement by detecting and eliminating causes of defects and minimizing variability based on empirical and statistical methods).

Each new model includes some form of innovation. The company is focused on continuous improvement. Quality is the cornerstone of its international success. Today, these cars are well-engineered, although they have not always been ideal for US consumers.

Historical Perspective

Toyota started importing its vehicles to the USA in 1966. The first models on the market were not exceptionally reliable due to the specifics of the local roads. Japan had 50-80 km/h speed limits at the time, while drivers in the US could accelerate to over 80 mph. As a result, the first vehicles had issues with their engines and axle bearings. The brand used the initial revenue smartly — it reinvested it in improvement.

PDCA — Incessant Improvement

This abbreviation, which stands for “plan, do, check, action,” is the company’s approach to improvement. The brand’s engines are reliable because the company tests prototype to failure and fixes their weak spots repeatedly until the design targets are met. Only tolerances consistently observed on the standard equipment are allowed.

The Bottom Line

Toyota vehicles have exceptional longevity and some of the most reliable engines in the industry. This is due to the company’s meticulous approach to design and production. The quality management systems ensure any defects are detected and eliminated before the vehicle is sold to the customer.

