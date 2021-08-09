St. Mary’s City, Md. – The five-member St. Mary’s College of Maryland Athletic Hall of Fame Class of 2021 was revealed Tuesday afternoon by Director of Athletics & Recreation Crystal Gibson .



Gibson expressed, “We are excited to welcome the next great class in St. Mary’s College of Maryland athletic history into the 2021 hall of fame class. This group represents everything great about Seahawk athletics, leaders, in the classroom, community and in sport; excelling on the conference, regional and national stage throughout their storied athletic careers.”

The five newest members – Andrew Toussaint ’02, Nairem Moran ’99, Kelly Heyde ’13, Andrew Gear ’14, and Nick LaGuerre ’15 – will be inducted into the Hall of Fame on Saturday, September 25 at 10:30 A.M. as part of the 2021 Hawktoberfest festivities — St. Mary’s version of homecoming.

The Hall of Fame used to be celebrated every year starting with the inaugural class in 1990 but following the Class of 2000 induction, the Hall of Fame is now recognized every two years. A brief description of this year’s inductees follows.

Andrew Toussaint ’02 graduated as the school’s all-time scoring leader in both assists and total points accumulating 118 assists and 208 total points. Toussaint was the 1999 Capital Athletic Conference Rookie of the Year, was named First Team all CAC in 2000, 2001, and 2002 as well as being named a 2001 Honorable Mention All-American. To top off his impressive list of achievements, Toussaint also led all divisions in NCAA lacrosse for assists in 2001. In 2015 Toussaint was selected to be a part of the CAC’s Silver Anniversary Lacrosse Team.

Our second inductee is Nairem Moran ’99 . Moran was a two-sport athlete for the Seahawks competing in both field hockey and women’s lacrosse. Moran earned second-team all-conference in 1997 for field hockey but women’s lacrosse is where she would find most of her personal success. She was selected to the first team all Capital Athletic Conference women’s lacrosse team on three different occasions in 1996,1998 and 1999. Moran was also selected to be a part of the CAC Silver Anniversary women’s lacrosse team in 2015.

Kelly Heyde ’13 was instrumental in St. Mary’s swimming team success during her time as a Seahawk athlete. She would go on to break five school records – 100 breaststroke … 1:07.61 (2012), 200 butterfly … 2:05.52 (2011), 400 individual medley … 4:28.39 (2009), 1000 freestyle … 10:42.43 (2011), 800 free relay … 8:00.81 (2012) as well as two CAC overall records in the 200 fly … 2:05.52 (2011), 400 IM … 4:28.39 (2009). Heyde was also a 2011-12 CSCAA Scholar All-American as well as the 2011-12 St. Mary’s Female Athlete of the Year. Her accomplishments do not stop there as she was also voted Team MVP three times, was the 2009-10 CAC Rookie of the Year, and qualified for the NCAA Championships three times.

Andrew Gear ’14 started his career off strong by being named Capital Athletic Conference (CAC) Rookie of the Year and St. Mary’s College Male Rookie of the Year during the 2010-11 season. That same year he would also be named First Team All-CAC for singles and second-team All-CAC for doubles. Gear also broke the then-school record with 19 wins during his rookie campaign. He followed this up by being named Second Team All-CAC in singles during his 2011-12 year. Gear continued his impressive career by being named the CAC-Co-Player of the Year in 2012-13 as well as being named Second Team All-CAC for singles again. In his senior year, he would be named both the CAC and St. Mary’s Male Scholar-Athlete of the Year. Gear was also a two-time captain and was twice named to the Capital One Academic All-America Men’s At-Large First Team.

Our final inductee is men’s basketball alum Nick LaGuerre ’15. LaGuerre turned it on during his sophomore campaign when he was named second-team NABC All-Middle Atlantic District, Third Team D3hoops.com All-Middle Atlantic Region, and was also a First Team All-CAC selection. LaGuerre was also named the Morris Cregger New Year’s Invitational MVP during his 2012-13 season. The following season LaGuerre was named a preseason honorable mention All-American, Second Team NABC All-Middle Atlantic District, first-team All-CAC, NABC Allstate Good Works Team, and was named to the Hoopsville National Invitational Classic All-Tournament Team. He finished his career also being named a team captain twice and earning a spot on the CAC-All Academic Team.

