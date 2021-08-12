The Career Technology Academy (CTA) is pleased to announceit has received accreditation from the American Culinary Federation Education Foundation’s Accrediting Commission (ACFEFAC).This accreditation comes following more than a year-long application process and extensive school review.To receive accreditation from the ACFEFAC, CTA had to comply with all standards and by-laws as published by the ACF and aim to support the development of students’ competence to practice effectively in an entry-level position as a cook or foodservice management trainee.

The American Culinary Federation (ACF) is the world’s largest culinary organization, and the only organization promoting the professional image of American chefs worldwide through the education of culinarians at all levels. Accreditation by ACFEFAC assures that CTA’s culinary program is meeting standards and competencies set for faculty, curriculum, and student services. With this accreditation, CTA Culinary Arts program graduates will be eligible to receive their Certified Fundamental Cook (CFC) certification, in addition to Servsafe certifications. These certifications are widely recognized in the food and restaurant industry.

“Receiving accreditation from an esteemed organization like the American Culinary Federation is one more way that our programs provide a creative and supportive environment where our students can immerse themselves in the culinary world,” said Chef Alessia O’Dell, one of the CTA Culinary Arts instructors who led the ACF accreditation team. “With the assurance that our program meets the standard of excellence set by the ACF, our students can be assured that they will get the most from their educational experience.”

CTA’s new accreditation ensures our Culinary program meets established industry standards, provides a high level of professionalism and is up-to-date with current practices,” O’Dell said. “It’s another way that we are focused on providing our students with the skills and techniques to succeed in the culinary industry.”

CTA Principal, Carrie Akins said, “This new accreditation gives our students a recognized and clear advantage to other candidates looking to continue their education at prestigious Culinary schools, four-year colleges, or move directly into the workforce. Also, being recognized by ACF ensures that our program meets the rigorous standards of a true Culinary Arts program. Our students are being prepared to be standouts and stars in a very competitive field.”

The Culinary Arts program at CTA is a two-year program open to all Calvert County High School students starting in their junior year. Akins notes that spaces are still available for interested rising juniors. “I would encourage any rising junior with an interest in learning these highly sought-after skills to consider enrolling in the program here. Whether or not a student ultimately pursues a career in the restaurant industry, the material being learned at CTA go even further beyond those specific to Culinary Arts and all of these skills will transfer to any career and to life in general.”

For more information on the Culinary Arts program, visit the Calvert County Public Schools website at https://cta.calvertnet.k12.md.us/

