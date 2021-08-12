La Plata, MD- At the Board of Education’s Aug. 10 meeting, the Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) redistricting committee presented two comprehensive middle school rezoning options to the Board and Superintendent Maria Navarro.

The middle school redistricting may revise attendance zones and reduce overcrowding at some schools. It will take effect in August 2022 once a renovation and expansion are complete at Benjamin Stoddert Middle School. The redistricting is comprehensive and could affect students at all eight CCPS middle schools.

CCPS started the middle school redistricting process in 2020 but paused due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The committee resumed its work in May and presented two options to the Board for consideration. Community members can review the options on the CCPS website at https://www.ccboe.com/index.php/redistricting-middle-school-ql.

The Board has scheduled two public hearings — one virtual, the other is an in-person event — to allow residents to comment on the proposals. The virtual hearing is planned for 6 to 8 p.m., Monday, Aug. 23. To register to attend and/or speak at the virtual hearing, click here.

The in-person event will be held from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 24, in the La Plata High School auditorium. La Plata is located at 6035 Radio Station Road in La Plata. Community members interested in providing comments at the in-person hearing can register to speak upon arrival.

At the Board’s Sept. 14 meeting, Navarro will make her recommendation. The Board will accept public comment on the Superintendent’s recommendation. Dates and times for the hearings on the Superintendent’s recommendation are set for September and listed in the timeline below.

The redistricting committee is made up of 11 parents, three community members and four school principals. The committee develops and evaluates potential middle school attendance zones for consideration by the Superintendent and the Board. The Board selected the redistricting committee members at random from names of volunteers. Board policy requires the committee to submit two different proposals.

The following is the timeline for redistricting.

October 2020

Redistricting committee selected. Public information Town Hall session held Oct. 26, 2020, virtually.

November 2020

Redistricting committee begins meeting weekly. Meetings paused due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

May 2021

Committee resumes its weekly meetings.

July 2021

Redistricting committee completes work.

August 2021

Board receives a report on committee’s recommendations at its Aug. 10 meeting. Public hearings are set for Monday, Aug. 23, 2021, from 6 to 8 p.m., virtually, and Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at La Plata High School.

September 2021

Superintendent presents recommendation to the Board at its Sept. 14 meeting. Public hearings on recommendation set for Monday, Sept. 27, 2021, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Westlake High School, and Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021, 6 to 8 p.m. virtually.

October 2021

Board takes action. Redistricting decision takes effect at the start of the 2022-2023 school year.

How will comments be received?

The Board of Education believes community input is essential to successful redistricting. There are several ways for residents to share ideas about the upcoming redistricting:

Email ideas and comments to redistrict@ccboe.com . All correspondence will be shared with Board members and staff.

. All correspondence will be shared with Board members and staff. Participate in the public hearings. For more information about the redistricting timeline, visit the CCPS website at https://www.ccboe.com/index.php/redistricting-middle-school-ql.

