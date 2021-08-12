St. Mary’s City, Md. – St. Mary’s College of Maryland is pleased to announce the hiring of Nairem Moran ’99 as the Seahawks’ Director of Athletic Communications announced by Director of Athletics & Recreation Crystal Gibson .

Gibson said “We are excited to welcome Nairem back home to St. Mary’s College of Maryland. As a long-time former staff member and alumnus, she brings a wealth of knowledge and experience that will continue to enhance and promote our athletic presence in the Division III landscape.”

Moran expressed “I’m truly excited to be returning to St. Mary’s, a place I’ve called home for 15 years of my life. I want to thank Director of Athletics & Recreation Crystal Gibson and the search committee for the opportunity to get back to where my career in athletic communications began. I look forward to working with all the student-athletes and sharing their accomplishments locally, regionally, and nationally as well as being a part of Seahawk athletics’ new chapter as a member of the United East Conference.”

Moran will be returning to St. Mary’s College by way of Susquehanna College where she also served as Director of Athletic Communications from 2018-2021. Moran previously worked in the St. Mary’s College athletic department for 11 years as the Sports Information Director. Her title changed to Director of Athletic Communications in Summer of 2016. She served as a co-advisor for the Student-Athlete Advisory Committee (2011-17) and was a member of the editorial board for the school’s magazine, Mulberry Tree.

She came to St. Mary’s by way of Presbyterian College (PC) in Clinton, S.C. where she served as an intern in the sports information office for 18 months working primarily with volleyball and men’s and women’s lacrosse programs.

Before arriving at Presbyterian, she served as the first-ever full-time Assistant Sports Information Director at The College of New Jersey in Ewing for five years. Moran was the primary contact for field hockey, women’s soccer, men’s and women’s swimming & diving, women’s lacrosse, and softball while helping with other teams as needed. She had the opportunity to serve as the media relations director for the 2005 NCAA Division III Women’s Lacrosse Championship hosted by TCNJ.

Other sports information stops include Middlebury College (1999-2000) in Vermont and Bryn Mawr College (2000) in Pennsylvania. Moran is a member of the College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA).

Moran graduated from St. Mary’s in 1999 with a B.A. in biology. She played field hockey and women’s lacrosse all four years, earning All-Capital Athletic Conference honors in both sports. In January 2015, Moran was named to the Capital Athletic Conference Silver Anniversary Women’s Lacrosse Team. She was also recently elected into the St. Mary’s College 2021 Athletic Hall of Fame Class.

While interning at PC, Moran earned her master’s degree in sports and entertainment management from the University of South Carolina in December 2006.

Moran will officially begin her duties on Monday, August 16th.

