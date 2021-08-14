Hollywood, MD – “We are so honored to continue working with two organizations such as Maryland Humanities and Maryland Heritage Areas Authority that have once again demonstrated their dedication to Sotterley’s mission and work. They continue to make impactful projects like Common Ground possible and we are grateful for their support,” said, Nancy Easterling, Sotterley’s Executive Director.

In its fourth year, Sotterley’s award-winning Common Ground programming aims to bring together descendants, communities, and partners to remember and celebrate ancestors, providing virtual and in-person experiences through the humanities. This initiative, free to the public, brings together scholars, content experts, and descendants to share our authentic history, with a goal of increasing understanding that leads to a more equitable future. To learn more about Sotterley’s Common Ground initiative, visit: https://www.sotterley.org/common-ground/

The Maryland Heritage Areas Authority governed grant is administered by the Maryland Historical Trust. MHAA provides targeted financial and technical assistance within thirteen locally designated Heritage Areas. Together, MHAA, the Heritage Areas, and local partners support the economic well-being of Maryland’s communities by promoting, sustaining, and creating place-based experiences for visitors and residents alike. For more information, visit:https://mht.maryland.gov/heritageareas_partners.shtml

Maryland Humanities is a statewide, educational, nonprofit organization. Maryland Humanities creates and supports educational experiences in the humanities that inspire all Marylanders to embrace lifelong learning, exchange ideas openly, and enrich their communities. Maryland Humanities is supported by the National Endowment for the Humanities, the State of Maryland, and the William G. Baker, Jr. Memorial Fund, creator of the Baker Artist Awards. For more information, visit: https://mdhumanities.org

